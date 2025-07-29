North Georgia player wins $1M from scratch off
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A person from DeKalb County won $1 million from playing a Georgia Lottery scratch-off.
What we know:
The winning Lucky 7 Multiplier was purchased at a Chevron in the 4000 block of Covington Highway in Decatur.
Another Georgia Lottery player won a $1 million jackpot in South Georgia.
The person purchased a Millionaire Maker scratch off at a Guthrie's Food Mart in Willacoochee.
They chose the cash option and walked away with more than $505,000.
Big picture view:
Last week alone, Georgia Lottery players claimed more than $40 million in winnings from scratch-off games.
The Source: Information in this article came from a release by the Georgia Lottery.