North Georgia player wins $1M from scratch off

Published  July 29, 2025 4:02pm EDT
DeKalb County
The Brief

    • The winning Lucky 7 Multiplier was purchased at a Chevron in the 4000 block of Covington Highway in Decatur.
    • Another Georgia Lottery player won a $1 million jackpot in South Georgia.
    • Last week alone, Georgia Lottery players claimed more than $40 million in winnings from scratch-off games.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A person from DeKalb County won $1 million from playing a Georgia Lottery scratch-off.

What we know:

The winning Lucky 7 Multiplier was purchased at a Chevron in the 4000 block of Covington Highway in Decatur.

Another Georgia Lottery player won a $1 million jackpot in South Georgia.

The person purchased a Millionaire Maker scratch off at a Guthrie's Food Mart in Willacoochee.

They chose the cash option and walked away with more than $505,000.

Big picture view:

Last week alone, Georgia Lottery players claimed more than $40 million in winnings from scratch-off games.

The Source: Information in this article came from a release by the Georgia Lottery. 

