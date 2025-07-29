North Georgia player wins $1M from scratch off

article

The Brief The winning Lucky 7 Multiplier was purchased at a Chevron in the 4000 block of Covington Highway in Decatur. Another Georgia Lottery player won a $1 million jackpot in South Georgia. Last week alone, Georgia Lottery players claimed more than $40 million in winnings from scratch-off games.



A person from DeKalb County won $1 million from playing a Georgia Lottery scratch-off.

What we know:

The winning Lucky 7 Multiplier was purchased at a Chevron in the 4000 block of Covington Highway in Decatur.

Another Georgia Lottery player won a $1 million jackpot in South Georgia.

The person purchased a Millionaire Maker scratch off at a Guthrie's Food Mart in Willacoochee.

They chose the cash option and walked away with more than $505,000.

Big picture view:

Last week alone, Georgia Lottery players claimed more than $40 million in winnings from scratch-off games.