Marjorie Taylor Greene to introduce 'Making American Elections Great Again Act'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia on Tuesday introduced a bill that would require a new U.S. census counting only citizens, overhaul the timeline for future counts, and mandate proof of citizenship and government-issued photo ID to vote in federal elections.

The legislation, titled the "Making American Elections Great Again Act," seeks to end the practice of counting noncitizens for the purposes of congressional apportionment and redistricting.

Rep. Greene on proposed voting act

What they're saying:

"For years, Democrats have flooded our country with millions of illegal aliens and used them to rig our political system—now they’re saying the quiet part out loud," Greene said in a statement. "They want illegals for redistricting. That’s not democracy, it’s foreign interference."

"This bill is about fair representation, national security, and protecting the vote of every single American citizen," Greene said. "Illegal aliens should never be counted for congressional seats or allowed to vote in our elections—period. That’s not controversial, it’s common sense."

Greene cited a recent comment by Democratic Rep. Yvette Clarke, who reportedly suggested bringing more undocumented immigrants into her district "just for redistricting purposes," as evidence of political manipulation. "Democrats are importing voters and stealing districts," Greene said. "My bill ends the scam once and for all."

'Making American Elections Great Again Act'

Dig deeper:

Currently, the U.S. Census counts all residents regardless of citizenship. Greene’s proposal would require a new nationwide census conducted immediately upon enactment of the bill, counting only U.S. citizens. States would be required to redraw congressional maps based on that data, with the next decennial census scheduled 10 years after.

The legislation also aims to impose sweeping new requirements for federal elections. It would:

Require all voters in federal elections to show both proof of U.S. citizenship and government-issued photo ID

Mandate inclusion of a citizenship checkbox on census forms

Criminalize the distribution of ballots to noncitizens or individuals lacking verified identification

Penalize anyone who provides assistance to noncitizens attempting to vote in federal elections

What we don't know:

The bill has not yet been introduced or assigned a House Resolution number.

What's next:

If passed, the bill would apply starting with the regularly scheduled federal elections in November 2026.