Newton County good Samaritan, deputies rescue man from burning car

The Newton County Sheriff's Office is recognizing two deputies and a bystander who saved a man from a burning car.

What we know:

Deputy Chardelle McFarlin responded to calls about the vehicle fire and found a good Samaritan, Marcus Gaither, helping the man who was stuck in the car.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ The Newton County Sheriff's Office released this image showing a dramatic rescue on July 24, 2025. (Newton County Sheriff's Office )

Another deputy, Corporal Troy Mason, arrived on scene, and the three removed the man from the car.

The department posted a compilation of the rescue on its X account on Tuesday.

Video shows the deputies carrying the man to safety. It also briefly shows burns on the victims' left before the department blurred out the injuries.

The department said, "We thank all involved for their quick, life-saving actions. We sincerely thank Marcus Gaither for being first on the scene and providing life-saving aid until Deputy McFarlin arrived."

The victim was treated by Covington Fire Department.