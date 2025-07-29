Expand / Collapse search
Newton County good Samaritan, deputies rescue man from burning car

By
Published  July 29, 2025 4:32pm EDT
Newton County
FOX 5 Atlanta
The rescue happened on Thursday, July 24 in Covington, according to the sheriff's office, and body-worn cameras recorded the rescue. Deputy Chardelle McFarlin responded to calls about the vehicle fire and found a good Samaritan, Marcus Gaither, helping the man who was stuck in the car.

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Newton County Sheriff's Office is recognizing two deputies and a bystander who saved a man from a burning car.

What we know:

Image 1 of 5

The Newton County Sheriff's Office released this image showing a dramatic rescue on July 24, 2025. (Newton County Sheriff's Office )

Another deputy, Corporal Troy Mason, arrived on scene, and the three removed the man from the car.  

The department posted a compilation of the rescue on its X account on Tuesday.

Video shows the deputies carrying the man to safety. It also briefly shows burns on the victims' left before the department blurred out the injuries.

The department said, "We thank all involved for their quick, life-saving actions. We sincerely thank Marcus Gaither for being first on the scene and providing life-saving aid until Deputy McFarlin arrived."

The victim was treated by Covington Fire Department. 

The Source: Information in this article came from the Newton County Sheriff's Office via X. 

