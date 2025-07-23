Extreme Heat Warning: Tuesday set to be hottest day of year, so far, in Georgia

The Brief Georgia is experiencing a severe heat wave with heat index values expected to exceed 110 degrees, prompting Heat Advisories and Extreme Heat Warnings across the state. Residents are advised to stay hydrated, avoid direct sunlight, and check on vulnerable individuals, while those working outdoors should take frequent breaks in shaded areas. Thunderstorms may provide temporary relief but also pose hazards; slightly cooler temperatures and more consistent rain are expected later in the week, offering modest relief from the heat.



A sweltering heat wave continues to bake Georgia, with forecasters warning that dangerous temperatures and high humidity will linger through midweek.

Heat Advisories and Extreme Heat Warnings remain in effect across the state as the heat index is expected to soar past 110 degrees in some areas.

Heat Advisories, Extreme Heat Warnings

What we know:

The Heat Advisory remains in effect until 8 p.m. Tuesday for much of north and central Georgia. Forecasters say heat index values between 105 and 109 degrees are expected in the affected areas. Overnight temperatures are forecast to provide little relief, with conditions quickly intensifying again by Tuesday morning.

Counties under the advisory include: Dade, Walker, Catoosa, Whitfield, Murray, Chattooga, Gordon, Floyd, Bartow, Cherokee, Forsyth, Hall, Banks, Jackson, Madison, Polk, Paulding, Cobb, North Fulton, Gwinnett, Barrow, Clarke, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Wilkes, Haralson, Carroll, Douglas, South Fulton, DeKalb, Rockdale, Walton, Newton, Heard, Coweta, Fayette, Clayton, Spalding, Henry, Butts, Troup, Meriwether, Pike, Upson, Lamar, Monroe, Harris, Talbot, Taylor, Crawford, Muscogee, Chattahoochee, Marion, Schley, Macon, Peach, Houston, Stewart, Webster, Sumter, Dooly, Crisp, Pulaski and Wilcox.

The Weather Service advises residents to drink plenty of fluids, stay indoors in air-conditioned spaces, avoid direct sunlight, and check on vulnerable neighbors and family members. Those working outdoors are urged to take frequent breaks in shaded or cool environments.

A more severe Extreme Heat Warning also remains in effect until 8 p.m. Tuesday for portions of central and east-central Georgia, where heat index values could reach up to 112 degrees.

The warning covers Morgan, Greene, Taliaferro, Jasper, Putnam, Hancock, Warren, Jones, Baldwin, Washington, Glascock, Jefferson, Bibb, Twiggs, Wilkinson, Johnson, Emanuel, Bleckley, Laurens, Treutlen, Dodge, Telfair, Wheeler, Montgomery and Toombs counties.

Forecasters warn that the combination of extreme heat and high humidity could significantly increase the risk of heat-related illnesses. Residents are reminded never to leave children or pets unattended in vehicles, where temperatures can become deadly in minutes.

Hottest day of the year on Tuesday

What they're saying:

FOX 5 Storm Team chief meteorologist David Chandley said the most intense heat is forecast for Tuesday, when peak heat index values could reach between 103 and 112 degrees in parts of north and central Georgia. Overnight temperatures are offering little relief, with lows staying in the 70s across much of the state.

An Extreme Heat Warning has been issued for several central and east-central Georgia counties including Putnam, Jasper, Morgan, and Greene. Heat Advisories remain in place across metro Atlanta and much of northern and western Georgia.

"It’s going to be slow to cool tonight," Chandley said. "Wake-up temps in the mid-70s. Tomorrow we get a few more showers and storms showing up, but temperatures will still soar into the mid-90s."

Thunderstorms may bring temporary cooling, but also pose additional hazards. Expect scattered afternoon and evening storms to develop across the state through Saturday. Forecasters say these storms could bring heavy rain, frequent lightning, and downburst winds of 40 to 50 miles per hour.

Chandley said the strongest heat is expected to ease slightly heading into the weekend, with high temperatures dropping into the upper 80s.

"We’ve trimmed them down from the upper 90s," he said. "We’re hopeful we’ll see a few more clouds and some showers and storms a little earlier on that may temper those temperatures. We’re very optimistic that, by the weekend, high temperatures will only be in the 80s. That’s going to be kind of nice."

How hot will it get?

Local perspective:

Here is what is expected for the different regions in Georgia:

Metro Atlanta

Tuesday : Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 4 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. Heat index values as high as 104. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tuesday Night : Showers and thunderstorms likely before 5 a.m., then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of rain 60%.

Wednesday : Showers and thunderstorms likely after 2 p.m. High near 92. Heat index up to 101. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Wednesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low around 74. Chance of rain 80%.

Rome

Tuesday : A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 p.m. Sunny and hot, high near 98. Heat index up to 109.

Tuesday Night : A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, low near 74.

Wednesday : Showers and thunderstorms likely after 2 p.m. High near 94. Heat index near 105. Chance of rain 80%.

Wednesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low around 74. Chance of rain 80%.

LaGrange

Tuesday : Showers and thunderstorms likely after 4 p.m. Mostly sunny, high near 94. Heat index up to 104. Chance of rain 60%.

Tuesday Night : Showers and thunderstorms likely before 5 a.m., then slight chance of showers. Low around 74. Chance of rain 60%.

Wednesday : Showers and thunderstorms likely. High near 90. Heat index near 102. Chance of rain 80%.

Wednesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low around 74. Chance of rain 80%.

Eatonton

Tuesday : Showers and thunderstorms likely after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, high near 96. Heat index up to 111. Chance of rain 60%.

Tuesday Night : Showers and thunderstorms likely before 2 a.m., then slight chance of showers. Low near 73. Chance of rain 60%.

Wednesday : Showers and thunderstorms likely after 11 a.m. High near 94. Heat index up to 109. Chance of rain 70%.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, low near 73. Chance of rain 60%.

Athens

Tuesday : A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny and hot, high near 97. Heat index up to 106.

Tuesday Night : Showers and thunderstorms likely before 2 a.m., then slight chance of showers. Low around 75. Chance of rain 60%.

Wednesday : Showers and thunderstorms likely after 11 a.m. High near 93. Heat index near 104. Chance of rain 70%.

Wednesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 8 p.m. Low near 74. Chance of rain 60%.

Gainesville

Tuesday : Showers and thunderstorms likely between 4 and 5 p.m. High near 95. Heat index near 104. Chance of rain 60%.

Tuesday Night : Chance of showers and thunderstorms before 5 a.m., then slight chance of showers. Low near 74. Chance of rain 50%.

Wednesday : Showers and thunderstorms likely. High near 90. Heat index up to 100. Chance of rain 80%.

Wednesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low near 74. Chance of rain 80%.

Blairsville

Tuesday : Showers and thunderstorms likely after 4 p.m. High near 88. Chance of rain 60%.

Tuesday Night : Chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m., then slight chance of showers. Low near 69. Chance of rain 40%.

Wednesday : Showers and thunderstorms likely. High near 85. Chance of rain 90%.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely. Low around 69. Chance of rain 80%.

Rain relief?

What's next:

The FOX 5 extended forecast shows daily chances of thunderstorms persisting through Sunday across the metro area, north Georgia, and the lake country. Each day brings the potential for rain during the afternoon and evening hours, with precipitation chances ranging from 50 to 90 percent.

Meteorologists say a shift to slightly cooler temperatures and more consistent rain could offer modest relief later in the week, though heat and humidity are expected to remain elevated.

"It looks like one more sizzling day tomorrow," Chandley said. "But we may finally be heading toward some heat relief."

Beating the heat

What you can do:

In addition to taking precautions outdoors, authorities are reminding residents never to leave children or pets inside unattended vehicles, where temperatures can reach lethal levels within minutes.

For those working outside, OSHA recommends frequent breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas and being alert to signs of heat stroke or exhaustion. Emergency services should be called immediately if someone shows signs of heat-related illness.

Cooling centers in Georgia

What's next:

Officials urge residents to prepare for prolonged heat by staying hydrated, limiting time outdoors during peak hours, and checking on elderly or vulnerable neighbors.

Cooling centers will be available in many communities.