Summer Camp Week: Chattahoochee Nature Center’s Camp Kingfisher

Hiking, canoeing, and swimming are summer camp classics — and at the Chattahoochee Nature Center’s Camp Kingfisher, the classics never go out of style!

For our second day of "Summer Camp Week" on Good Day Atlanta, we spent a few hours with campers at the Roswell getaway, which is nestled on 127 wooded acres along the Chattahoochee River. Camp Kingfisher has been a local favorite for families for decades, connecting kids with nature through activities including arts and crafts, archery, animal encounters, and pool time.

We also used the morning to visit the popular Butterfly Encounter at Chattahoochee Nature Center, which runs daily through Aug. 31. The Butterfly Encounter is the center’s most popular event of the year, bringing visitors face-to-proboscis with hundreds of native butterflies under a large mesh enclosure. Along with providing incredible photo opportunities, the experience also allows visitors to purchase nectar and host plants in order to create their own butterfly gardens at home.

The Source: Information for this story came from the Chattahoochee Nature Center and original reporting by Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken.



