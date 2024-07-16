New FOX 5 Atlanta/InsiderAdvantage Poll: Trump leads Biden in Georgia

article

A new InsiderAdvantage poll conducted for FOX 5 Atlanta shows former President Donald Trump leading President Joe Biden in Georgia, but the race is within the margin of error.

The survey shows former President Trump, who was officially elected as the Republican nominee on Monday, with 47% with President Biden at 44%.

The InsiderAdvantage survey of 800 registered likely voters in Georgia was conducted on Monday and Tuesday after Saturday's assassination attempt on the former president at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

The 3% difference is within the survey’s margin of error of 4.12%.

The poll also tested a potential contest between the former president and Vice President Kamala Harris who could be the Democratic nominee in the event President Biden pulls out of the race. In that ballot test, Trump maintained his 47% level of support with Harris at 37% – 10 points less than President Biden.

According to InsiderAdvantage Chairman Matt Towery, "This survey indicates that Georgia is very much up for grabs in a Trump-Biden November contest. The African American support for Trump in Georgia is smaller at 7%, than in other battleground states we are polling. But "other candidates" also received 7% of that vote. Trump’s lead comes from Republicans and a majority of independent voters. Among independent voters, Trump leads by nearly 30 points."

Towery added, "Having polled Georgia for over 20 years, I believe this will be a close contest in November. The greatest problem for the Democrats is an enthusiasm gap. Only 52% of Democrats are enthusiastic about voting in November compared to nearly 90% of Republicans. That gap would have to narrow for Biden to capture Georgia again. A candidacy by Vice President Harris seems a no-go for Georgia with Trump currently running 10 points ahead of her."

InsiderAdvantage is ranked among the most accurate pollsters in the nation for the aggregate of the last four election cycles by RealClearPolitics and was ranked the most accurate for the last presidential cycle.