Biden out of 2024 presidential race: Georgia leaders react

article

Moments after President Joe Biden announced his intent to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race, Georgia's politicians and leaders quickly weighed in.

Local politicians react to Biden dropping out

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens

"President Biden is an extraordinary American who has dedicated his entire life to working people. His incredible record on jobs, the economy, climate, reproductive rights, and his leadership on the world stage make him one of the most consequential leaders in history."

"Atlanta is stronger because of his leadership. Our nation is better off because of his service and I'm proud to call him friend, leader, and most of all, President."

Rep. Hank Johnson

"I have been ride-or-die loyal to President Biden, who has led our nation out of the dark days of the COVID pandemic, the January 6th Insurrection, and the worst economy since the Great Recession. Under his leadership, America has reclaimed her position as leader of the free world, our economy is the strongest in the world, and our nation is poised for future growth and prosperity. I thank President Biden for his leadership and service to our nation, and I pledge my support to Vice President Kamala Harris. Together, we will defeat Donald Trump and his Project 2025 agenda, and elect Kamala Harris to finish the job that Biden/Harris started."

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

"There’s a soft civil war happening in the deep state and the elites in power.

"The Democrats, the IC, and their activists in the media have been lying to us saying there’s nothing wrong with Biden for years.

"Next, they start a coup against him demanding he drop out of the race when they couldn’t hide it anymore.

"Then came the assassination attempt on Trump for the crime of winning. Today, Joe Biden, after weeks of saying he’s in, announces he is dropping out of the presidential race, but remains POTUS.

"The Biden’s must have gotten the price they demanded for the presidential library that will pay the entire family for years to come.

"We all know Biden can’t be president if he can’t run for president, but he’s avoiding coronating Kamala by not resigning from office.

"Never forget they rigged the DNC Convention in 2016 against Bernie Sanders and for Hillary Clinton.

"It’s a long time until November.

"Patriots will ultimately be in control."

Lt. Gov. Burt Jones

"The Democrat establishment has succeeded in subverting the will of their voters. They can replace their nominee, but can’t change the damage they’ve done to this border and economy.

"Republicans have never been more united and the Democrats are a mess.

"See you in November! #TrumpVance2024"

National politicians react to Biden dropping out

Vice President Kamala Harris

"On behalf of the American people, I thank Joe Biden for his extraordinary leadership as President of the United States and for his decades of service to our country. His remarkable legacy of accomplishment is unmatched in modern American history, surpassing the legacy of many Presidents who have served two terms in office.

"It is a profound honor to serve as his Vice President, and I am deeply grateful to the President, Dr. Biden, and the entire Biden family. I first came to know President Biden through his son Beau. We were friends from our days working together as Attorneys General of our home states. As we worked together, Beau would tell me stories about his Dad. The kind of father—and the kind of man—he was. And the qualities Beau revered in his father are the same qualities, the same values, I have seen every single day in Joe’s leadership as President: His honesty and integrity. His big heart and commitment to his faith and his family. And his love of our country and the American people.

"With this selfless and patriotic act, President Biden is doing what he has done throughout his life of service: putting the American people and our country above everything else.

"I am honored to have the President’s endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination. Over the past year, I have traveled across the country, talking with Americans about the clear choice in this momentous election. And that is what I will continue to do in the days and weeks ahead. I will do everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party—and unite our nation—to defeat Donald Trump and his extreme Project 2025 agenda.

"We have 107 days until Election Day. Together, we will fight. And together, we will win."

Former President Donald J. Trump

"Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for President, and is certainly not fit to serve - And never was! He only attained the position of President by lies, Fake News, and not leaving his Basement. All those around him, including his Doctor and the Media, knew that he wasn’t capable of being President, and he wasn’t - And now, look what he’s done to our Country, with millions of people coming across our Border, totally unchecked and unvetted, many from prisons, mental institutions, and record numbers of terrorists. We will suffer greatly because of his presidency, but we will remedy the damage he has done very quickly. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"