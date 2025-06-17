Georgia airports to receive $14M boost for infrastructure upgrades

The Brief Over $14 million in federal funding is allocated to Georgia airports for infrastructure improvements, with Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport receiving the largest share of $11.4 million. Smaller airports across Georgia, including Blairsville, Butler, Canon, Cochran, Monroe, and Peachtree City, will receive funding for runway infrastructure projects, with awards ranging from $110,000 to $201,744. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law aims to deliver at least $619 million in total airport funding across Georgia, building on previous investments announced in 2022 and May 2025.



U.S. Senators Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff announced Tuesday that more than $14 million in federal funding is headed to Georgia airports for infrastructure improvements, part of the ongoing investments from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

What we know:

The largest allocation, $11.4 million, will go to Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport for taxiway upgrades, road construction, planning studies, and expanded apron space. Southwest Georgia Regional Airport in Albany will receive nearly $1.76 million for taxiway and pavement upgrades.

Smaller airports in Blairsville, Butler, Canon, Cochran, Monroe, and Peachtree City will also receive funding for runway infrastructure projects, with individual awards ranging from $110,000 to $201,744.

What they're saying:

"Georgia is one of the most important aviation states in the nation, and I will always be committed to ensuring our economy and infrastructure can reach new heights," said Sen. Warnock in a statement.

"Georgia’s airports are a key driver of job creation and economic competitiveness," said Sen. Ossoff. "Our bipartisan infrastructure law will continue to deliver long-overdue upgrades to Georgia’s infrastructure for years to come."

By the numbers:

The funding breakdown includes:

Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport: $11,398,769

Southwest Georgia Regional Airport (Albany): $1,757,262

Franklin-Hart Airport (Canon): $201,744

Atlanta Regional Falcon Field (Peachtree City): $162,710

Blairsville Airport: $159,000

Cochran Airport: $159,000

Cy Nunnally Memorial Airport (Monroe): $159,000

Butler Municipal Airport: $110,000

What's next:

This latest round of grants builds on previous infrastructure investments, including more than $13 million announced by the senators in May 2025 and $13.5 million secured in 2022 for nine Georgia airports. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is expected to deliver at least $619 million in total airport funding across Georgia.