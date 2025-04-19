Rev. Warnock addresses ‘soul weariness’ ahead of Easter Sunday

article

The Brief Rev. Raphael Warnock highlights the nation's "soul weariness" due to the COVID-19 pandemic, wars, and rising division, emphasizing the need for hope and reflection. Warnock criticizes Congress's proposed budget cuts affecting vulnerable groups, advocating for moral fiscal policies that prioritize the marginalized. Warnock introduces his children's book "We're In This Together: Leo's Lunchbox," inspired by the biblical miracle of loaves and fishes, promoting generosity and empathy.



The pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta says that the country remains in a state of "soul weariness" during this Holy Week.

Rev. Raphael Warnock, the junior senator of Georgia, made that remark during an appearance this week on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."

Warnock on Easter Sunday Service

Warnock told Colbert he will be preaching on Easter Sunday. Reflecting on the emotional and spiritual state of the nation, Warnock said, "I think people are feeling pretty soul weary. Folks in my business try to capture it with these goals, right track, wrong track? I think those questions are important but they don't really get to the heart of what's going on. There's a kind of angst and you feel it."

Citing the trauma of three years of the COVID-19 pandemic, the deaths of a million Americans, two decades of war, and rising hate and division, Warnock said, "We really haven't taken stock of what has happened to us. A million people. That's a lot of empty chairs around tables all across the country." He added, "People feel soul weary. But I remain hopeful. I really do."

Warnock on Trump administration

Asked about the value of hope, Warnock replied, "Hope is everything. When you lose hope, you stop fighting." He also criticized efforts he sees in Congress to "push a rather immoral budget through," describing it as "robbing from the poor in order to give to the rich."

"A budget is not just a fiscal document, it's a moral document," Warnock said. "There are those who are trying to weaponize despair. They are flooding the zone and they are hoping you won't fight. We need to prove them wrong."

Colbert pointed out that many of the proposed budget cuts would impact vulnerable Americans, including seniors, veterans, children, and people with disabilities. Warnock, referencing scripture, said, "There are more than 2,000 verses in the Bible that tell you how to treat the poor." Citing Matthew 25, he said, "Inasmuch as you have done it onto the least of these, you have done it also onto me."

"What I try to do in my preaching and in my work in the Senate is center the most marginalized members of the human family," Warnock said. "Give ordinary people a chance. Not only is that the right thing to do, as it turns out, very often the right thing to do is the smart thing to do."

Warnock also addressed the Biden administration’s tariff policies, warning that the current approach could backfire on everyday Americans.

"If you talked to the people in Georgia, it certainly doesn't add up," Warnock said, describing the tariffs as "pretty random" and "indiscriminate." He said, "It's a sales tax really on ordinary people," noting that while taxes are being effectively raised on everyday Americans, "they are very focused on giving a tax cut to billionaires."

Colbert noted that tariffs had originally been sold as a way to bring manufacturing back to the U.S., but that the focus now appears to be more about negotiating trade deals. Warnock responded, "We're not sure what the president wants."

‘Put Your Shoes On and Get Ready’

Turning to his new children's book, Warnock discussed "We're In This Together: Leo's Lunchbox," which will be released next week. The story focuses on a young boy dealing with food insecurity.

"This is a story about a kid who’s tired of those bologna sandwiches," Warnock said. "One night, something happens and his mom gets him this lunch box and he goes to school. And in the midst of sharing, something happens and the kids learn a valuable lesson."

Warnock said the story was inspired by the biblical miracle of the loaves and fishes, noting, "When we share, everybody can eat."

He added, "What I hope to do in this book is encourage us to create a community of compassionate — teach our children about generosity, empathy, caring for others."

Colbert quipped that perhaps the book should be distributed "to all 535 members of Congress."

Ebenezer Baptist Church holds an in-person service at 10 a.m. on Sunday and an online service at noon.

Warnock’s children's book "We're In This Together: Leo's Lunchbox" will be available Tuesday.

