Raphael Warnock on Marjorie Taylor Greene: 'I pray for her'

Notable Georgia Democrats were making the late-night talk show rounds on Tuesday, just hours after a record-breaking early voting first day in the Peach State.

Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Georgia, was in California to speak with Jimmy Kimmel, while former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams spoke with Desi Lydic on "The Daily Show" in New York.

Warnock prays daily for Marjorie Taylor Greene

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks before Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump during a campaign rally at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on October 15, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin Diets Expand

Warnock revealed on Tuesday he prays daily for Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!", Warnock was snidely asked by the late-night host about recent statements she made on X following the devastation of Hurricane Helene that suggested the federal government can control the weather.

He particularly asked if he had "apologized on behalf of Democrats for sending the hurricane to your own state." Kimmel joked about the supposed Democratic control over the weather, noting it would be a "self-destructive thing for you and the Democratic Party to do."

Warnock responded simply, "I pray for her every day," confirming later in the interview that he sincerely prays for Greene specifically.

Greene, known for her controversial social media posts, sparked public backlash after sharing an image of Hurricane Helene’s path overlaid with the 2020 electoral map. In her post on X, she insinuated that the hurricane’s devastation may have been targeted at Republican-leaning areas.

"This is a map of hurricane affected areas with an overlay of electoral map by political party shows how hurricane devastation could affect the election," Greene wrote on Oct. 3. The post prompted suggestions that she was implying weather manipulation targeting political strongholds.

"Yes they can control the weather. It’s ridiculous for anyone to lie and say it can’t be done," Greene added in a follow-up post, stirring further controversy.

While Georgia faced significant damage from the storm, with at least 25 deaths reported by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, many of the most devastating impacts were concentrated in western North Carolina.

Warnock, who has served as both a U.S. senator and pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church, most notably the spiritual home of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., emphasized the importance of his role as a representative of Georgia in his conversation with Kimmel. He described the position as "the honor of my life" and spoke to the responsibilities and challenges of representing his constituents.

Greene has often been at odds with mainstream political figures. Despite this, Warnock maintained a compassionate stance, noting that Greene, too, represents the state of Georgia.

"I consider it the honor of my life," Warnock said, "and representing people is no small thing."

Stacey Abrams: Voting shouldn’t be like the DMV

Stacey Abrams speaks onstage during the Cherokee County Reproductive Freedom Rally at Thrive Canton on October 09, 2024 in Canton, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Abrams joined Lydic on "The Daily Show" to discuss voting in Georgia and the impact of recent rule changes by the State Board of Elections. Abrams, who has been credited with playing a key role in turning Georgia blue in the 2020 election, emphasized the importance of voter engagement in the face of administrative hurdles.

"What we need to watch is not what they’re doing but what we do about it," Abrams said, addressing recent developments in Georgia where hand-counting of ballots has been mandated. She explained that while a judge has ruled certain aspects of the mandate "unethical and irresponsible," the state's Supreme Court may still uphold the policies. "We can’t get sucked into the maelstrom of crazy," she added, urging voters to circumvent obstacles by turning out in large numbers. "We’ve got to go around the maelstrom to the ballot box and have so many of us turn in our ballots that it doesn’t really matter."

Abrams also provided a detailed explanation of voter suppression, which she defines as interference with three key elements: the ability to register and stay on the rolls, the ability to cast a ballot, and the guarantee that the ballot will be counted. She also commented on the hand-counting rule, which she says is a tactic designed to disenfranchise voters.

"It’s like letting the DMV convince you not to get your license because you had to stand in line for a really, really long time," Abrams quipped. "Please, God, vote," she implored.

Abrams also criticized state policies that refuse federal funding for child nutrition programs, stating that hunger among children is worsening.

"Children going hungry is getting worse in this country, not better," she said, urging attention to the issue.

Abrams spoke about her new children's book, "Stacey Speaks Up," which teaches children about empathy and advocacy through the lens of child hunger.