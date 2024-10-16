Controversial Georgia election rule halted by judge, State Board faces lawsuit

The Brief A new lawsuit claims conservative Georgia State Election Board members unlawfully changed election result certification rules. The board members have been accused of overstepping legal bounds, while the board has defended its rule-setting authority. A recently changed rule for hand counting ballots was blocked by a judge.



Attorneys for conservative and civil rights groups have filed suit against the Republican-controlled state election board alleging three board members overstepped their legal authority when they approved a rule allowing local election officials to delay certification of election results, and made other rule changes leading up to the presidential election.

The group argued the board violated state law during a hearing in Fulton County Superior Court Wednesday.

Plaintiffs Attorney Christopher Anulewicz told the court, "Three members of the state election board, kind of like Napoleon, they put a crown on their head and say, ‘We are the emperors of election.’"

Board Member Janelle King defended the board's actions ahead of Wednesday's hearing.

"Our job is to ensure that our rules line up with the law. The legislators make the law. We set the rules. It's just how it works," King told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes.

The legal challenge was the latest in a slew of lawsuits filed by Republicans and Democrats. They accuse conservative board members of ethics violations and overstepping their legal authority.

On Tuesday, Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney blocked an election rule recently adopted by the board which required the hand counting of ballots on election night. King said they may appeal that decision.

"I do feel like sometimes the victory does lie in the public knowing that the state election board is watching our process closely. You don't win them all, but you definitely put forth the effort to do what's best for the people."

