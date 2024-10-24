'Grave concern': Georgia lawmakers question BioLab's leadership over safety concerns after fire

The Brief Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock and Rep. Hank Johnson have written a letter to the CEO of the company that owns the BioLab chemical plant. The lawmakers have asked the CEO to provide them more information on safety updates and how they will be compensating residents affected by the fire. Warnock and Johnson say the plant had a "pattern of safety failures" that BioLab must correct.



Sen. Rapahel Warnock and Rep. Hank Johnson are questioning the CEO of the company that owned the BioLab chemical plant over safety concerns at the Conyers facility.

The Georgia lawmakers wrote a letter to KIK Consumer Products CEO Michael Sload requesting details about the Sept. 29 fire and what the company is doing to ensure another fire doesn't break out.

Warnock and Johnson said they are also requesting more information on how the company is going to compensate residents who were affected by the fire, which led the Rockdale County to issue a shelter-in-place order that lasted for weeks.

"We write with grave concern regarding BioLab’s September 29, 2024, fire at the company’s Conyers, Georgia facility, the resulting chemical plume and debris, and the immediate and potential long-term effects on communities in Georgia. This fire is just one of BioLab’s safety violations, and BioLab cannot continue to put the Rockdale community in this position," the lawmakers wrote.

The two lawmakers said that BioLab had a "pattern of safety failures" it must take action to correct.

The fire at the plant in Conyers spread a strong chemical smell and haze across a wide area. Authorities ordered about 17,000 Rockdale County residents to evacuate and more than 90,000 people to shelter in place, forcing businesses to close and schools to cancel outdoor activities.

BioLab has said it will remediate the situation, and opened a Community Assistance Center last week for residents and business owners to file claims. A company statement says the center has assisted about 300 community members, and that a 24/7 company call center has helped more than 7,500 callers with claims and reimbursements. A BioLab representative also sent the following statement after this story was originally published:

"BioLab has had a productive dialogue to date with Senator Warnock and Representative Johnson, and we can confirm we have received their letter and look forward to continuing our engagement on these important topics. Our CEO had a constructive conversation with the Senator today and reiterated BioLab’s commitment to completing its onsite clean-up efforts in coordination with the relevant authorities, assisting residents and business owners impacted by the fire, continuing to provide timely updates and information to the community, and cooperating with regulators. Our leadership will continue to work with both the Senator and Representative, along with the other government officials with whom we have been in regular contact over the course of this situation."

Image 1 of 43 ▼ SKYFOX 5 flew over the site of the cleanup after a massive chemical fire at a BioLab facility in Rockdale County on Oct. 16, 2024. (FOX 5)

Earlier this week, county officials announced they are filing a federal lawsuit against BioLab, declaring the facility a public nuisance and seeking damages for affected citizens and businesses. Multiple private class action lawsuits have been announced as well.

Federal officials are investigating what led to the fire and how it was handled. The sprinkler system showered water onto water-reactive chemicals, which sent plumes into the air.

Previous safety incidents at the BioLab chemical plant

There have been other destructive fires at the Conyers complex, which opened in 1973.

In May 2004, multiple warehouse explosions led to a huge fire and chlorine-laden blaze that prompted the evacuation of 300 people, at least nine of whom sought hospital treatment for burning eyes and lungs, The Associated Press reported.

In June 2015, six Rockdale County firefighters were hurt in a fire at the complex, and another fire in 2016 prompted voluntary evacuations, the Rockdale Citizen reported.

In September 2020, a chemical fire prompted authorities to shut down Interstate 20. Nine firefighters went to hospitals after inhaling hazardous vapors, the U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board determined.