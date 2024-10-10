Rockdale County residents seek legal counsel amid Biolab fire aftermath

The brief Residents have sought legal representation due to a Biolab fire that resulted in prolonged exposure to a strong chemical odor. The fire, which is not the first incident of its kind according to a local business owner, released Chlorine and Hydrochloric Acid into the air. There's discontent among the community regarding lack of information and a desire to shut down the facility for good due to repeated incidents. Health concerns have arisen, with some residents reporting severe irritation and itchy skin, questioning the safety level claims by officials. A call center has been set up by Biolab to offer assistance to those affected by the fire.



Some Rockdale County residents have lawyered up and are looking for action after the fire at Biolab.

One attorney says that one of his clients is in the hospital because of the strong chemical smell that lingered for over a week.

Residents say they feel uninformed and out of the loop of what's happening with the cleanup process. Many say they want the facility shut down for good and accountability.

Mark Rahim wants to know what happens next after the fire at Biolab sent plumes of smoke filled with Chlorine and Hydrochloric Acid into the air.

"This is not the first time, it's not the second time. It's the fourth time so let's get rid of this company," Mark Rahim said.

Rahim owns A&A Atlanta Automotive about a mile from the site of the fire and had to shut down for days.

"It was like you were in a chemical plant. The fumes and the bleach smell were just so strong that I had to step out and open doors and put the purifier on," Rahim said.

Officials maintain levels of toxins in the air are at safe levels, but Rahim says his body proves otherwise.

"Irritation in my skin, back and neck, my entire body was itchy. You could feel the itchiness in skin," Rahim said.

"At the end of the day this tragedy has impacted many people in a negative way. People are sick and people are struggling," Bert Brock said.

Attorney Bert Brock represents some residents and says he's talked with dozens impacted in the area.

"Accountability takes time. Right now, it's important to be cautious about the information you are receiving on Instagram. Pay attention to official channels," Brock said.

Rahim says his cars are damaged too.

"This is one of the cars left outside and there's a film on top. The film is not coming. It's like someone smeared paint. It's like an ash. We literally have to go repaint this entire car," Rahim said.

"There is a fear there because this is an unknown situation. We don't know what burned inside. we don't know what chemicals combined to create what," Brock said.

"What it does to paint. I can only imagine what it will do to my skin in the future," Rahim said.

Biolab sent a statement directing people to their 24/7 call center established to help those in the area.