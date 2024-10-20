Rockdale County to file federal lawsuit against BioLab after Conyers plant fire

Rockdale County officials say they will be filing a federal lawsuit against BioLab. The suit comes after a massive fire at the Conyers plant sent plumes of chemicals into the air. This was the fourth major incident at the plant since 2004. BioLab's CEO has acknowledged the difficulty for residents and asserts the company's commitment to ongoing support and remediation. Georgia Environmental Protection Division is overseeing long-term remediation efforts, including waste disposal and debris recovery in local areas.



Rockdale County is launching a federal lawsuit against BioLab, declaring the company a public nuisance after a massive fire at its Conyers plant sent plumes of chemicals into the air, causing air quality and health concerns, and forcing days of shelter-in-place and evacuation orders for residents.

According to a media release, the suit is being filed in the Northern District of Georgia declaring BioLab as a public nuisance and seeking damages for citizens and businesses impacted by the BioLab explosion, which occurred on Sept. 29. Commissioners are also seeking an injunction for the shutdown of the Conyers plant.

"The explosion and subsequent plumes forced the evacuation of thousands of residents, the shutdown of schools and businesses, and several shelter-in-place orders after toxic chemicals were released causing health issues and other damages," Washington said in a statement through a media release. "As teams continue working to remove products from the site, a shelter-in-place order remains for residents, businesses, and other entities located within a 2-mile radius of the plant."

Post 1 Commissioner Sherri Washington, the board of commissioners, and county attorneys are scheduled to hold a press conference at 10 a.m. Monday to announce the suit. FOX 5 Atlanta intends to stream the press conference live.

Federal officials are investigating what led to the fire and how it was handled. The sprinkler system showered water onto water-reactive chemicals, which sent plumes into the air.

BioLab’s website says it is the swimming pool and spa water care division of Lawrenceville-based KIK Consumer Products.

The plumes remained in the air for several days and even drifted into various parts of metro Atlanta due to changing weather patterns. Heavy smoke caused low visibility along Interstate 20 east of Atlanta as chemicals continued spewing from a beleaguered chlorine facility and eventually reached the state capital.

There have been other destructive fires at the Conyers complex, which opened in 1973.

In May 2004, multiple warehouse explosions led to a huge fire and chlorine-laden blaze that prompted the evacuation of 300 people, at least nine of whom sought hospital treatment for burning eyes and lungs, The Associated Press reported.

In June 2015, six Rockdale County firefighters were hurt in a fire at the complex, and another fire in 2016 prompted voluntary evacuations, the Rockdale Citizen reported.

In September 2020, a chemical fire prompted authorities to shut down Interstate 20. Nine firefighters went to hospitals after inhaling hazardous vapors, the U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board determined.