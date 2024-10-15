Rockdale County BioLab opens assistance center for residents after chemical fire

The Brief Rockdale County BioLab opened a support center in Conyers for those affected by its chemical fire. The center offers support, including compensation for lost wages. Some residents have mixed feelings about the center’s efficiency and safety efforts.



The Rockdale County BioLab opened a new community assistance center in Conyers on Tuesday to support local residents impacted by the chemical fire at their facility last month.

BioLab's community liason was also on site to answer any questions.

Many residents are still dealing with physical side effects from the chlorine in the air.

"A little runny nose, but actually, that cough hurts the back of my throat right here," Jonathon Brown said.

Some people who had to miss work due to the plume and related shutdowns came to the site Tuesday to get compensated for lost wages.

"They got our information. They was very helpful. Any work that's missed, we had to present anything, as far as check stubs and things like that," Diane Smith said.

The fire broke out on Sept. 29. Rockdale County officials say once the fire was out, cleanup to remove the pool shock chemicals underneath the debris caused that massive plume over the area for days.

While officials say chlorine levels have decreased and there's no longer a big plume, they're still urging people to avoid areas where odors are present.

Some residents tell FOX 5 they're glad to speak to BioLab representatives face-to-face.

"It could have been did sooner, but right now, it's never too late," Brown said.

Others don't think the center is enough.

"I don't get the support, to be honest with you," Roy Chow said. "You can sit down with the attorneys and so forth, so really, that don't make me safe."

"I hope that they move it out of the Conyers area. It has done it three times since I've been here, you know?" Smith said. "It's just hectic."

The community assistance center will be open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. You can also make an appointment here.

A shelter in place order remains in effect nightly from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m. for anyone within a 2-mile radius of the BioLab facility.