Rockdale County ends shelter-in-place order after BioLab chemical fire cleanup

Rockdale County has lifted its shelter-in-place order completely 19 days after a chemical fire at a BioLab facility. Officials say the coast is clear, lifting the order effective immediately.

"This morning after a thorough walk-through, the EPA and the EPD and other officials have decided to lift the shelter-in-place order, effective immediately, October 17," EMA Director Sharon Webb exclaimed.

Lifting the shelter-in-place order is what so many businesses and homeowners wanted to hear with the hope of resuming some type of normalcy. For nearly three weeks, residents have been worried about the fallout from the chemical fire and the toxic plume which hung in the air for days.

The order being canceled means the community cleanup is done and firefighters will no longer monitor the site 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

"Trichlor, the primary chemical involved, about 4 million pounds of it have been removed from the site and taken to a hazardous waste facility," Fire Chief Marian McDaniel explained.

The Rockdale County Board Chair, Oz Nesbitt Sr., says his administration will deal with BioLab from here. He says the company was invited but refused to participate in the news conference.

"Quite frankly, I think it's a slap in the face. The people of this community deserved to hear from the leadership and corporate management of BioLab," exclaimed Nesbitt.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration and two hazardous waste cleanup companies out of Texas will remain on site as BioLab continues its cleanup.

Nesbitt said public safety was always his top priority.

"Our community has been held hostage for days and weeks, and we are ready to get back to some sense of normalcy," Nesbitt proclaimed.

Another sign that things are bouncing back, Rockdale County Schools will resume in-person learning on Monday.