Thomas Sampson, co-founder of Georgia's first Black-owned law firm, has died

The Brief Thomas G. Sampson Sr., co-founder of Georgia’s oldest Black-owned law firm, died July 4. He was the first Black attorney inducted into the Georgia chapter of the American Board of Trial Advocates. Sampson graduated from Morehouse College in 1968 and UNC School of Law in 1971.



Thomas G. Sampson Sr., a pioneering attorney and co-founder of Thomas Kennedy Sampson & Tompkins — Georgia’s oldest Black-owned law firm — has died. He passed away on July 3, according to his family.

What we know:

Sampson was a 1968 graduate of Morehouse College and earned his law degree from the University of North Carolina in 1971. Over the course of his distinguished career, he broke barriers and made history as the first Black attorney inducted into the Georgia chapter of the American Board of Trial Advocates.

His firm, based in Atlanta, has played a central role in the legal and civil rights history of Georgia, representing generations of clients and serving as a launching pad for countless Black attorneys in the state.

Sampson is survived by his wife of 57 years, Jacquelyn, along with their two children and six grandchildren.

What they're saying:

Mayor Andre Dickens and the City of Atlanta sent the following statement:

"Today, Atlanta mourns the loss of a legal giant, civic trailblazer and proud son of our city—Thomas G. Sampson Sr., co-founder of Thomas Kennedy Sampson & Tompkins LLP, the oldest Black-owned law firm in the State of Georgia.

"For over five decades, Mr. Sampson stood as a pillar of excellence in the legal profession, a fierce advocate for justice and a tireless mentor to generations of Black attorneys. His leadership extended beyond the courtroom—uplifting our communities, advancing civil rights and opening doors that had long been closed to people of color.

"Mr. Sampson did not just build a law firm—he built a legacy. He showed us what it looks like to lead with purpose, serve with integrity and make history while empowering others to do the same.

"On behalf of the city of Atlanta, I extend my deepest condolences to the entire Sampson family, especially his college sweetheart and beloved wife of 57 years Jacquelyn, his devoted children Woody and Alia, six grandchildren, niece State Representative Inga Willis, the entire TKST family and all those whose lives he touched. May we honor his memory by continuing the fight for justice, equity and opportunity for all.

"Thomas Sampson moved Atlanta forward—and we are forever grateful."

Fulton County commissioner Marvin S. Arrington sent the following statement:

"Attorney Thomas Sampson, Sr. was a towering figure in the legal community, a servant leader in the Georgia Bar, and a mentor to many. His legacy is defined not only by the courtroom victories and legal milestones he achieved but also by his commitment to justice and to opening doors for African-American attorneys across the state. His leadership in the Georgia Bar helped pave the way for a more inclusive profession, and his service was marked by grace, intellect, and integrity.

Personally, this loss is deeply felt. My father, the Honorable Marvin Arrington, Sr., and Attorney Sampson shared a powerful professional bond and personal friendship forged through decades of service to our community. Together, they represented a generation of Black legal pioneers who shattered ceilings and built bridges for those of us who would follow in their footsteps.

Attorney Thomas Sampson’s son, Thomas "Woody" Sampson, Jr., and I were raised in households that taught us the importance of the law, of public service, and of fighting for what is right. As sons, as lawyers, and as men standing on the shoulders of giants, Woody and I both chose to follow in our fathers’ footsteps—a decision shaped in no small part by the examples they set.

Attorney Sampson’s life was a masterclass in leadership, dedication, and uplifing the community. His work has impacted countless lives, and his legacy will endure in courtrooms, boardrooms, and hearts across Georgia.

On behalf of the citizens of Fulton County and my colleagues on the Fulton County Commission, I offer my deepest condolences and prayers. I pray that the Sampson family and loved ones will take comfort in knowing that Thomas Sampson’s life made a difference—and his legacy lives on through his family, his children, his grandchildren and all of us who continue the work."

What we don't know:

A cause of death has not been officially released at this time. Additionally, funeral arrangement have not been announced.