Rockdale County residents hold candlelight vigil for elected official after sudden passing

The Brief Rockdale County residents held a vigil to honor Kenny Johnson, an environmental official, following his unexpected death last week. Kenny Johnson, the Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor of Rockdale County, passed away after speaking at a forum on the BioLab chemical fire at the Georgia Capitol. Johnson was known as a steadfast and vocal advocate for environmental issues, particularly the conservation of soil and water. At the forum, Johnson had criticized the handling of the BioLab chemical fire and lamented the unheeded warnings about the danger it presented. The mourners at the vigil expressed a goal to carry on with Johnson's environmental advocacy, although questions linger regarding the circumstances of his sudden death, with no autopsy carried out upon the family's request.



Some Rockdale County residents gathered Tuesday night to remember the life of an environmental official after his sudden death last week.

Six-two-year-old Kenny Johnson, who was Rockdale County’s Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor, died shortly after speaking at a public forum lawmakers hosted at the Georgia Capitol about the BioLab chemical fire.

Friends who attended the vigil say he is remembered as a man whose roots were planted firmly in his beliefs.

"I’m touched and I’m saddened today," Janice Morris told FOX 5.

Local activist and event organizer Josie Dean says she knew Johnson as a fierce advocate who wasn’t afraid to get in the weeds or speak up for what he felt was right.

"Kenny was gonna fight you for this soil and for this water for our citizens," she said.

SEE ALSO: Rockdale County BioLab opens assistance center for residents after chemical fire

Brian Jenkins says his friend of many years died doing just that.

"One of the things that I admired about the brother was he stood…you stand up, and you fight for people—particularly those who cannot fight for themselves. Kenny was that kind of a person," he told FOX 5.

Officials say Johnson collapsed just moments after leaving a hearing about the BioLab chemical fire that left a cloud of toxic smoke over Rockdale County. His voice was one of many calling for the facility to be shut down.

"I been fighting and been saying that that company was gone explode…no one listened," Johnson said at the hearing. "$850 million of our taxes went to this company to kill us."

People who knew the 62-year-old say his death came as a shock.

"I didn’t get a chance to tell him how much I appreciated him."

SEE ALSO: Rockdale County residents seek legal counsel amid Biolab fire aftermath

However, his words echoed at his own candlelight vigil.

"They’ve been taken advantage of by the system that was supposed to protect them," Jenkins told FOX 5.

The resounding message from those who attended was to continue "Kenny’s fight".

"Kenny got in there and Kenny done the job…he didn’t sell us out…it hurts because how many Kenny’s we got?" Dean stated.

Several people who attended the vigil Tuesday told FOX 5 they are still trying to wrap their minds around Johnson’s abrupt passing—even admitting they have questions about what happened.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation officials say his family declined to have an autopsy performed.