Rockdale County environmental official dies suddenly at Capitol meeting

Kenny Johnson, 62, the Rockdale County Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor, died Tuesday after collapsing near the Georgia State Capitol during a public meeting about a chemical plume following the BioLab fire on Sept. 29.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed Johnson's death in an email to FOX 5 News.

Johnson had spoken earlier in the day at a public forum hosted by the Rockdale County and DeKalb County Legislative Delegations, alongside the House Minority Caucus.

After collapsing, he was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

