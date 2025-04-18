Sen. Warnock visits Children's Museum of Atlanta to share his book

The Brief Sen. Raphael Warnock visited the Children’s Museum of Atlanta to read his new children’s book, Leo’s Lunchbox , and host a book signing. The senator discussed the book’s themes of curiosity and kindness , sharing his inspiration with young readers and their families. This is Warnock’s second children’s book , following Put Your Shoes On and Get Ready , published two years ago.



U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock returned to his hometown Friday for a special visit to the Children’s Museum of Atlanta, where he read from his newest children’s book, Leo’s Lunchbox, to a group of excited young readers.

What we know:

The senator spent time engaging with families and children during the event, which included a reading, discussion, and book signing. Warnock spoke about the inspiration behind Leo’s Lunchbox and its themes of curiosity, kindness, and learning — values he said were important to share with children.

This marks Warnock’s second published children’s book, following Put Your Shoes On and Get Ready, which was released two years ago.

The museum's executive director shared their excitement about hosting the event, calling it a unique opportunity to inspire children through literature and community connection.

Sen. Warnock’s visit was part of his continued efforts to connect with young people and promote literacy across Georgia.