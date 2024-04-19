Sen. Warnock meeting Pope Francis Saturday in Rome
ATLANTA - Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock is set to meet with the Pope this weekend. The senior pastor of historic Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta is part of a congressional delegation to Rome, coordinated through his Senate office.
In a statement posted on "X", Sen. Warnock expressed his anticipation for the meeting, saying, "I look forward to meeting with Pope Francis to hear how he models his faith in the public square and how he uses it to build bridges."
The meeting is scheduled to take place tomorrow in Vatican City.
Warnock is also expected to participate in several meetings designed to aid his work on behalf of Georgia through the U.S. Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee and the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, including:
- A briefing and tour of the NATO Defense College, as the U.S. continues working to strengthen the global alliance for democracy and transatlantic security amid Russia’s war in Ukraine;
- A roundtable discussion with officials from the U.S. Mission to the UN Agencies in Rome, the U.S. Embassy in Italy, and the U.S. Embassy to the Holy See on the role of faith-based organizations in humanitarian and development assistance, as Senator Warnock continues pushing to provide humanitarian relief to crisis zones around the world, especially Gaza;
- A meeting with Ambassador Jeffrey Prescott, U.S. Representative to the U.S. Mission to the UN Agencies in Rome; and
- A meeting with Executive Director of the World Food Programme Cindy McCain, as companies in Georgia continue playing a leading role in providing Ready-To-Use Therapeutic Foods (RUTF) to address hunger worldwide.