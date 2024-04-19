Sen. Warnock meeting Pope Francis Saturday in Rome

article

Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock is set to meet with the Pope this weekend. The senior pastor of historic Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta is part of a congressional delegation to Rome, coordinated through his Senate office.

In a statement posted on "X", Sen. Warnock expressed his anticipation for the meeting, saying, "I look forward to meeting with Pope Francis to hear how he models his faith in the public square and how he uses it to build bridges."

The meeting is scheduled to take place tomorrow in Vatican City.

Warnock is also expected to participate in several meetings designed to aid his work on behalf of Georgia through the U.S. Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee and the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, including: