Lake Oconee mystery: FBI's quest for justice intensifies in Dermond murders

The FBI is now increasing the reward for information that leads to the killer or killers in a decade-old murder case. Shirley and Russell Dermond were killed 10 years ago. The grisly crime shocked their Lake Oconee community. And now investigators hope new DNA evidence could take them closer to solving the case.

The FBI is now offering a new $20,000 reward, up from $5,000.

The murders still perplex investigators 10 years later. "This has been a very complex, complicated case," said Andy Smith, a Special Agent with the FBI. "In 20 years in the FBI, I have never seen a case like this."

The Dermond murders

A look at the Dermond's home on Lake Oconee in May 2014. (FOX 5)

Back in May 2014, neighbors had invited the Dermonds to a watch party for the Kentucky Derby in their exclusive Greater Waters subdivision of Lake Oconee. "They never arrived at the party," Smith said.

The murders were especially gruesome. Russell Dermond was found dead in the carport of his home. His head had been severed from his body. His wife, Shirley Dermond, was located 10 days later, her body tossed into the lake miles away. Concrete blocks weighed her down.

The body of Shirley Dermond was found weighed down in Lake Oconee on May 16, 2014. (FOX 5)

"It is incredibly frustrating because the type of crime, the way the murders were conducted, and we have an abundance of evidence," Smith said.

So far, investigators have no suspects or a motive. "We do not at this time," Smith said.

New DNA evidence in Dermond murders

Russell and Shirley Dermond (Family photos)

The Putnam County sheriff last week announced a lab found new DNA from the crime scene that does not belong to the victims. "We have discovered DNA evidence that we are hopeful will lead to the individual or individuals responsible for the Dermond murders," Smith said.

The FBI hopes the new reward will compel someone with information to come forward. "We want to put an additional reward out there to, hopefully, keep people talking about the case and generate leads for us," Smith said.