Fulton County Commission vice chair's flyer sparks controversy ahead of election

A campaign flyer featuring former Atlanta mayors Maynard Jackson and Andrew Young has caused controversy.

The campaign mailer was sent out by Khadijah Abdur-Rahman, the vice chairman of the Fulton County Commission, who is on the ballot for the election on May 21, 2023.

The issue arises as some family members of the featured individuals say the vice chair did not obtain their permission.

FOX 5 talked to three families whose loved ones were depicted on the flyer. All three stated they were blindsided by the mailer.

The vice chair's chief of staff says that Abdur-Rahman, who is running for re-election, meant no harm and was only paying tribute to people whom she respects.

"Dr. April Long Banks Wyatt shared that 'the campaign literature with my mom's face on it was not expected,'" regarding the depiction of her mother, Atlanta trailblazer Carolyn Long Banks, the first Black woman elected to the Atlanta City Council. The flyer showcased her image among many other Atlanta pioneers, which caught her off guard and was hurtful.

"I was very teary-eyed because this is the anniversary of my mom's passing. The reverent thing to do would have been to call us to let us know to expect it, as well as to ask for permission," Dr. Wyatt said.

Khadijah Abdur-Rahman, the vice chairman of the Fulton County Commission, sent out this controversial campaign flyer. (Supplied)

The glossy flyer features several Atlanta icons, including Maynard Jackson, John Lewis, Andrew Young, Emma Darnell, and Reginald Eaves.

Dr. John Eaves, Reginald Eaves' nephew, a former Fulton County chairman who has run numerous campaigns, expressed his thoughts: "It's disappointing. I know the commissioner and I think the most appropriate action would have been to give me a courtesy call. As elected officials campaigning, we follow the protocol of obtaining permission before using someone's image."

"The vice chair is paying homage to these people. They are Atlanta trailblazers, including her mother, who inspired and impacted her community advocacy. The word 'endorsement' was not used," Abdur-Rahman's chief of staff tells FOX 5.

"The visual speaks a thousand words, and those thousand words are 'These folks give our blessing to the candidate.' It's an implied endorsement," Dr. Eaves remarked.

The daughter of Carolyn Long Banks mentioned the vice chair did call her to apologize, but she believes the flyer was deceptive.

"In the eleventh hour of the campaign, when we feel nervous about our reelection and get desperate, we do things that are close to or beyond the line," Dr. Eaves concluded.