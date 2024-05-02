13-year-old with autism missing; Clayton County issues Mattie's Call

article

Authorities are searching for a missing 13-year-old boy with autism in Clayton County. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

K’Den Walker was last seen in a neighborhood off U.S. 23 at Chippewa Drive in Rex just before 5 p.m. Thursday.

Walker is described by the police as 6 feet tall, about 160 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair with twists.

He was last seen wearing a camouflage hoody and pants.

Police say Walker lives with autism.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 immediately.