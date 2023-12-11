'Troubled': Sen. Warnock addresses attempted arson of MLK birth home

Sen. Raphael Warnock is calling for prayers and forgiveness for the woman accused of attempting to set the birthplace of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on fire.

The senator addressed the incident during his sermon on Sunday at Ebenezer Baptist Church, just blocks away from the two-story home in the Auburn Avenue Historic District.

Laneisha Henderson, 26, was arrested and charged after a video showed her dousing the plants, porch, and front door of the home with what authorities said was gasoline.

Two retired New York City Police officers and two Utah tourists are being credited with helping to stop the intentional burning of what Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum describes as a "jewel of the city." They managed to detain the woman until police arrived after seeing her try to ignite a lighter.

On Saturday, a Fulton County Judge denied Henderson's bond, citing her unstable place of residence and the nature of the crime.

In his sermon, Warnock called Henderson a "very troubled young woman."

Laneisha Henderson (Atlanta Police Department)

"We're not so much mad at her so much as we are praying for her, for she is obviously troubled," Warnock told his congregation.

The senator went on to say he was grateful that the former officers were at the right place at the right time.

"I don't know what was going through the mind - that troubled mind - of the young woman who would set fire to the birth home of our beloved Dr. King, but we pray for her," he said.

Sen. Raphael Warnock speaks at a press conference on Gun Safety legislation outside the U.S. Capitol Building on May 18, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Fox News reports that Henderson is a veteran surface warfare specialist in the U.S. Navy who received a national defense service medal and a good conduct medal during her time serving her country.

She is charged with arson in the second degree and interfering with government property. She could also face federal charges.

Built in 1895, the MLK birth home, a framed two-story Queen-Anne style structure, has played a pivotal role in commemorating the early life of the civil rights icon and his siblings. It sits just blocks from the King Center, King National Historical Park, and the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church.

The home is currently closed for renovation.

While the home has undergone various renovations over the years, the current project is set to address major structural and system improvements, including electrical, HVAC, and fire suppression as well as structural enhancements including additional crawlspaces, window and door repairs, exterior siding and porch renovations, exterior painting, driveway re-paving, foundation re-pointing, replacement of the backyard fence, and drainage improvements.

Renovations are expected to extend until the end of 2025.