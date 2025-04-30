Warnock, Congressional Democrats push back on Social Security office closures

article

The Brief Senator Raphael Warnock and over 100 Congressional Democrats are urging the Social Security Administration to halt plans to close field offices, including five in rural Georgia. The lawmakers cite concerns that eliminating in-person services would make it harder for seniors and other beneficiaries to access their benefits. Warnock recently submitted more than 250 questions from Georgians to the SSA nominee, pressing for a commitment to keep all Georgia offices open and adequately staffed.



U.S. Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock is leading efforts to stop proposed closures of Social Security field offices in Georgia, calling them a threat to beneficiaries’ access to vital services.

What we know:

In a letter sent this week to Acting Social Security Administration (SSA) Commissioner Leland Dudek, Warnock and more than 100 Congressional Democrats demanded that all field offices remain open.

The push follows reports that Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) directed the SSA to shutter multiple field offices nationwide, including five in rural Georgia. After public backlash and pressure from lawmakers like Warnock, DOGE reversed course and denied the closure plans—removing related postings from its website.

What they're saying:

"Field offices provide vital services to Social Security recipients, and beneficiaries need the opportunity to seek assistance from SSA in person," the lawmakers wrote. "Closing any of these field offices will make it harder for individuals to access their benefits."

By the numbers:

Approximately 170,000 Americans rely on in-person services at Social Security field offices each day. Warnock said proposed changes at SSA—including limiting phone services—could increase traffic at field offices by 7 million visits annually, including 200,000 additional visits in Georgia alone.

Big picture view:

Warnock has remained vocal about protecting SSA access in Georgia. Earlier this month, he submitted more than 250 questions from constituents to SSA nominee Frank Bisignano, pressing him on his commitment to keep Georgia offices open and increase staffing. The senator’s advocacy reflects concerns that ongoing efforts to restrict services will disproportionately impact seniors and low-income residents.

The letter includes a full list of SSA field office locations and urges the SSA to commit to keeping each one open. In addition to Warnock, the letter was signed by Senators Elizabeth Warren, Chuck Schumer, Ron Wyden, Kirsten Gillibrand, and dozens of others.