Georgia Sen. Warnock questions nominee on Social Security office closures

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock is demanding answers from the Trump administration regarding the future of Social Security, particularly in Georgia.

During a Capitol Hill hearing, Warnock questioned Frank Bisignano, President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the Social Security Administration, about proposed plans to close five Social Security offices in the state.

RELATED: 5 Social Security offices in Georgia slated for closure, per DOGE website

Bisignano, who is awaiting confirmation for a six-year term, pledged to tackle waste, fraud, and abuse within the system. He also stated that he is open to working with the Department of Justice on cost-cutting measures.

Warnock has voiced concerns about how these potential office closures could impact Georgia residents who rely on Social Security services. The nomination process remains ongoing.