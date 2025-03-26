Expand / Collapse search

Georgia Sen. Warnock questions nominee on Social Security office closures

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  March 26, 2025 10:28am EDT
Georgia
Nominee for Social Security Administration grilled

President Trump's nominee to lead the Social Security Administration, Frank Bisignano, was grilled on Capitol Hill on Wednesday. Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock asked him about the 5 offices scheduled to be closed in Georgia.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock is demanding answers from the Trump administration regarding the future of Social Security, particularly in Georgia.

During a Capitol Hill hearing, Warnock questioned Frank Bisignano, President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the Social Security Administration, about proposed plans to close five Social Security offices in the state.

RELATED: 5 Social Security offices in Georgia slated for closure, per DOGE website

Bisignano, who is awaiting confirmation for a six-year term, pledged to tackle waste, fraud, and abuse within the system. He also stated that he is open to working with the Department of Justice on cost-cutting measures.

Warnock has voiced concerns about how these potential office closures could impact Georgia residents who rely on Social Security services. The nomination process remains ongoing.

