Georgia Sen. Warnock questions nominee on Social Security office closures
WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock is demanding answers from the Trump administration regarding the future of Social Security, particularly in Georgia.
During a Capitol Hill hearing, Warnock questioned Frank Bisignano, President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the Social Security Administration, about proposed plans to close five Social Security offices in the state.
RELATED: 5 Social Security offices in Georgia slated for closure, per DOGE website
Bisignano, who is awaiting confirmation for a six-year term, pledged to tackle waste, fraud, and abuse within the system. He also stated that he is open to working with the Department of Justice on cost-cutting measures.
Warnock has voiced concerns about how these potential office closures could impact Georgia residents who rely on Social Security services. The nomination process remains ongoing.