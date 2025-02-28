5 Social Security offices in Georgia slated for closure, per DOGE website

article

The Brief The Trump Administration is shutting down multiple Social Security Administration (SSA) offices nationwide, including five in Georgia, the most of any state. The SSA is preparing to lay off at least 7,000 employees, further reducing its ability to serve the nation’s most vulnerable populations. Sen. Raphael Warnock has condemned the closures, warning they will make it harder for seniors, disabled individuals, and low-income Americans to access their benefits.



The Trump Administration's latest cost-cutting measures have resulted in the closure of dozens of Social Security Administration (SSA) offices across the country, raising alarms about how beneficiaries—especially seniors, disabled individuals, and low-income Americans—will access critical services.

Despite President Donald Trump’s repeated assurances—including one during a Feb. 7 press conference—that Social Security would remain untouched, federal initiatives have led to widespread SSA office closures and significant workforce reductions.

Multiple SSA offices closing

What we know:

Earlier this week, the SSA Office of Transformation and the Office of Civil Rights and Equal Opportunity were shut down, according to NewsNation. Now, multiple SSA customer service offices across the U.S. have either closed or are slated for closure. Among them are five locations in Georgia—Brunswick, Columbus, Gainesville, Thomasville, and Vidalia—giving the state the highest number of closures so far.

In addition to office closures, the SSA is expected to lay off at least 7,000 employees, a move that will further strain the agency’s ability to provide services. One source familiar with SSA operations has suggested that up to 50% of its workforce could be cut, leaving an already overburdened system struggling to meet demand, according to the Associated Press.

In-person visits critical for many

Big picture view:

Social Security offices serve as lifelines for retirees, individuals with disabilities, orphans, and low-income individuals who rely on benefits to cover basic expenses. Many beneficiaries, particularly seniors, have difficulty using online services or attending virtual hearings, making in-person visits critical for handling issues such as payments, fraud reports, and enrollment.

Georgia senator speaks out

What they're saying:

Many advocates and Democratic lawmakers have warned that layoffs will greatly reduce the agency's ability to serve recipients in a timely manner. Some have even said that a cut to the workforce is essentially a cut in benefits.

Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock strongly condemned the decision, stating:

He also criticized the administration’s budget priorities, arguing that these cuts will primarily benefit the wealthy:

FULL STATEMENT BELOW:

"For millions of Georgians, Social Security provides a baseline of support and stability. It ensures our seniors, who’ve spent decades paying into the program, can afford rent, groceries, and medication. Permanently closing five Georgia Social Security offices will make it harder for Georgia seniors, especially in rural areas, to enroll in the program, solve payment issues, report fraud, and more.



As I have said before, I am all for cutting government waste and abuse, but never at the expense of hardworking Georgians, especially our retired seniors. On the Senate Aging Committee, I’ve worked to protect Georgians from bad actors looking to take advantage of seniors, and this is no different. The closure of these offices will make it significantly harder for Georgians to get access to their benefits or talk through an often confusing bureaucratic system.



Make no mistake: the money taken away from Georgia seniors will go towards tax cuts for the ultra-wealthy. I will use every avenue available to fight back against this reckless action and remain focused on getting our seniors the benefits they paid for and rely on to live safe, healthy lives."

Money saved

By the numbers:

SSA Closures: More than 40 Social Security offices have been closed across at least 20 states. Click here for full list.

Georgia Impact: Five offices in Georgia have shut down, affecting residents in Brunswick, Columbus, Gainesville, Thomasville, and Vidalia.

Here is the cost for the SSA Offices in Georgia:

Columbus -- $51,023

Gainesville -- $506,527

Vidalia -- $228,757

Brunswick -- $215,383

Thomasville -- $289,138

By shutting down those offices, DOGE is allegedly saving $1,290,828 per year on rent.

According to the SSA, there were 245,992 Social Security recipients in the state of Georgia by the end of 2023.

Future uncertain

What's next:

The office closures and layoffs will make it increasingly difficult for Social Security recipients to access in-person services, potentially causing delays in payments and appeals. While some lawmakers, including Sen. Warnock, are vowing to fight back, it remains unclear whether the administration will reconsider its decision.

For those affected, alternative SSA locations or online services may be the only options moving forward, despite accessibility challenges for many seniors and disabled individuals.

