Sen. Reverend Warnock hosting Passport Services Day in May

On May 16, Sen. Reverend Raphael Warnock’s team is teaming up with the Atlanta Passport Agency to help Georgians get their passports sorted. This one-day event will be held in Atlanta, where people can get help with renewing passports or applying for the first time.

Last year, due to a big increase in passport applications after the pandemic, many people faced delays. Sen. Warnock's office lent a hand to over 2,800 Georgians who needed passport help. With travel picking up for spring and summer, this event aims to make getting passports easier for folks in metro Atlanta.

Here are the details:

What: Sen. Reverend Warnock’s Passport Services Day

Who: Staff from Senator Warnock’s office and the Atlanta Passport Agency

When: Thursday, May 16 (you need to register for an appointment)

Where: Atlantic Station; 201 17th St. NW, Atlanta, GA 30363

If you’re interested in going, you can find more info and register here.