Winning weekend for Atlanta Braves, Atlanta Dream

article

The Brief Braves open a three-game series against the Mets after taking four of five games from the Marlins, their first series win since June. Marcell Ozuna hit three home runs in the series; Ronald Acuña Jr. is running drills and expected to travel with the team to New York. Atlanta Dream beat the Phoenix Mercury 74-66 for their fifth straight win, but Jordin Canada left the game with an injury.



The Atlanta Braves are hitting the road this week, opening a three-game series in New York against the Mets on Monday. Despite sitting 17 games under .500, the team says they remain committed to competing.

Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins

Over the weekend, Atlanta hosted the Miami Marlins for a rare five-game series. After winning three straight — including a Saturday doubleheader — the Braves took four of five games, marking their first series win since June. The Braves capped the series with a 7-1 victory on Sunday, powered by Marcell Ozuna’s three home runs across the matchup and steady contributions from Matt Olson.

Update on Ronald Acuña Jr. injury

Before Sunday’s game, fans received encouraging news on star right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr., who has been sidelined with a grade one lower right calf strain since late last month. Acuña has resumed running sprints and participating in outfield drills and is expected to travel with the team to New York.

Atlanta Dream still winning

On the hardwood, the Atlanta Dream extended their winning streak to five games — and seven wins in their last eight — with a 74-66 road victory over the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday. Allisha Gray led the Dream with 17 points, while Jordin Canada hit a key three-pointer in the third quarter before leaving the game with an apparent injury.

The Dream next face the Seattle Storm on Wednesday.