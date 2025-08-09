Small plane crashes in Brookhaven neighborhood, 3 injured

The Brief A small plane beloning to a flight school crashed into a Brookhaven homeowner’s yard early Saturday morning. Three people aboard the aircraft were taken to a trauma center; all were conscious, alert, and breathing when transported. The crash occurred near Clairmont Road and 9th Street, close to the Peachtree-DeKalb Airport.



Three people were hospitalized early Saturday after a small plane crashed into the yard of a Brookhaven home during a training flight.

What we know:

The crash happened around 12:25 a.m. at a residence near the intersection of Clairmont Road and 9th Street, not far from the Peachtree-DeKalb Airport, according to Brookhaven police. Chamblee police and the DeKalb County Fire Department also responded to the scene.

A small plane crashed into a yard in Brookhaven early Saturday morning, Aug. 9, 2025. (Lain Nelson)

All three occupants of the plane were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. While their current conditions have not been released, police said they were conscious, alert and breathing when they were transported.

The backstory:

Officials said the plane, registered to All2Fly Flight School, took off from Peachtree-DeKalb Airport at 10:51 p.m. on Friday and flew to Rome. After arriving back in DeKalb County, the plane performed several "touch-and-go" landings, a standard practice for flight training, according to officisl.

The plane struck several trees, according to officials, and crashed in the yard.

No damage has been reported to any homes. So power outages were reported, but Georgia Power quickly restored power, police said.

What's next:

The plane is being removed from the yard on Saturday.

The National Transportation Safety Board will conduct an investigation.