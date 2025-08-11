Atlanta VA nurses planning rally Tuesday morning against cuts
article
DECATUR, Ga. - Registered nurses at the Joseph Maxwell Cleland Atlanta VA Medical Center are planning a rally Tuesday to protest proposed federal cuts to staffing and mental health services for veterans and the homeless.
What we know:
The demonstration is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. outside the medical center on Clairmont Road in Decatur. Organizers say VA management is considering reducing by more than half the number of staff members who provide care for veterans with serious mental illnesses.
What they're saying:
Nurses say the cuts would severely impact services for some of the most vulnerable patients, including those struggling with homelessness.