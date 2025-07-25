Woman arrested for stabbing another woman in DeKalb County

The Brief DeKalb County police responded to a stabbing around 1:45 a.m. Friday on Casa Linda Drive, where a woman was found injured but conscious. Investigators say the stabbing occurred during an argument between the victim and 61-year-old Tangela Taylor. Taylor has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault as the investigation continues.



A woman was hospitalized early Friday morning following a stabbing during an argument in DeKalb County, police said.

What we know:

Officers responded around 1:45 a.m. to a report of a stabbing in the 3300 block of Casa Linda Drive near Columbia Drive. When they arrived, they found a woman suffering from stab wounds. Authorities said she was conscious and alert when she was transported to a nearby hospital.

Investigators determined the incident occurred during an argument between the victim and another woman. Police arrested 61-year-old Tangela Taylor, who now faces a charge of aggravated assault.

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing. FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out for a mug shot.