Alpharetta's The Cooler to reopen as pickleball club by Labor Day

A major change is coming to The Cooler, Alpharetta’s longtime ice rink, as the facility prepares to transition into a pickleball venue.

What we know:

Owner John Bardis has confirmed that the new facility, which will house the Atlanta National Pickleball Club, is on track to open by Labor Day weekend, according to Alpharetta.com.

"We think, as we look at the diversification of our community here in Alpharetta — which was very different thirty years ago — that we’re going to be able to serve more people," Bardis told FOX 5 in a previous interview.

He also said the decision was fueled by high operating costs and the rise of pickelball's popularity.

The Cooler, which opened in 1997, has been a fixture for local hockey players and figure skaters for decades.

What to expect

What they're saying:

According to the website for the Atlanta National Pickleball Club, it will feature 18 indoor pickleball courts, a restaurant with 2 full bars, wellness and spa services, luxury lockers, and more.

The website also promises and "elevated level of service, attention to details, and a dedication to your Pickleball obsession."

Community Pushback

The backstory:

News of the change first surfaced in February and quickly sparked backlash among those who have long called The Cooler home. An online petition opposing the decision gathered thousands of signatures.

"This rink has been everything for my skating career," one longtime skater said, while parents and athletes continue to voice concerns over the loss of one of the area’s few remaining ice venues.

Despite the pushback, Bardis said the transformation was moving forward and will bring a new chapter of sports and recreation to Alpharetta.

According to a notice posted on The Cooler's website, the ice facilities closed on March 31.