Coweta County kindergarten teacher arrested for shoplifting at Target

The Brief A kindergarten teacher at White Oak Elementary was arrested for allegedly shoplifting $36 worth of Legos from a Target in Newnan. Store security claims they caught the woman hiding the toys in her purse before she walked out of the store. The Coweta County School System has suspended the teacher while they conduct an investigation into the incident.



A Coweta County kindergarten teacher was arrested for allegedly shoplifting at the Newnan Target store, according to police.

What we know:

Target security claims they caught Melissa Bedenbough leaving the Newnan store with packages of Legos worth about $36 hidden in her purse. Security said she then exited the store. They detained her, and officers reviewed security video before charging her with shoplifting.

The Coweta County School System confirmed she is a kindergarten teacher at White Oak Elementary School. Officials have suspended her pending an investigation.

Police do not know why she allegedly took the Legos. They said the security footage appears to show her hiding them in her purse.

Dig deeper:

The charges Bedenbough faces are misdemeanors.