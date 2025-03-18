Alpharetta's beloved ice rink, The Cooler, to close after 28 years

The Brief With just weeks until their children head off to nationals, hockey parents are worried that their kids won't have a place to play upon returning, following news that the Cooler in Alpharetta is turning into a pickleball club. The Cooler has been around since 1997. The owner says the move is due to high operating costs and the increasing popularity of pickleball in the area.



A longtime Alpharetta ice skating rink is set to close its doors.

The Cooler has been around for nearly 28 years.

The backstory:

Word spread in February that the Cooler, which has been around since 1997, would turn into a pickleball club. The space is currently used by hockey players and figure skaters.

An online petition against the decision has already received thousands of signatures.

Last month, owner John Bardis told FOX 5 the decision was fueled by high operating costs currently and the rise of pickleball's popularity in the area. "We think actually as we look at the diversification of our community here in Alpharetta, which was very different thirty years ago, that we're going to be able to serve more people," Bardis explained.

What they're saying:

Parents with the Atlanta Fire Hockey Club are scrambling to figure out what's next for their kids with hockey tryouts throughout the area coming up at the end of April.

"I just wish we had more time. More time to figure things out," Michelle Parsons said.

"We want to stay together. We don't want to go to other rinks, we don't want to take spots from other people," she added.

"There's ambitions for all of us hopefully to get hockey here in town and seeing two sheets of ice go away when we want to bring an NHL team into town is difficult," Patrick Humm explained.

Parents say the team's coaches are working hard to find them another place to play.