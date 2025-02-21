Alpharetta's ice rink's pickleball plan sparks backlash
ALPHARETTA, Ga. - A longtime Alpharetta ice skating rink is set to undergo a major transformation, and not everyone is happy about it.
What we know:
The owner of The Cooler has confirmed that the facility will be converted into a pickleball venue. The new space will house the Atlanta National Pickleball Club and include additional services such as a health club and training center.
For 27 years, The Cooler has been home to the Atlanta Fire Hockey Club and a hub for skaters in the community.
What they're saying:
"We will continue to own the facility and operate several different programs," said owner John Bardis.
The other side:
However, the decision to repurpose the rink has drawn strong reactions from families who frequent the facility.
"My son has been crying, I’m crying … this place means a lot to us. We spend a lot of time here," said Shelby Peek, a parent.
Ice skater Darryl Glenn echoed the sentiment, saying, "It means a lot, and it just speaks volumes. This rink has been everything for my skating career."
What you can do:
An online petition opposing the project has already gained more than 3,400 signatures.