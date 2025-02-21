Alpharetta's ice rink's pickleball plan sparks backlash

The Brief Longtime Ice Rink Closing: The Cooler, an Alpharetta ice skating rink open for 27 years, will be converted into a pickleball facility, housing the Atlanta National Pickleball Club along with a health club and training center. Community Backlash: Many skaters and hockey families are upset over the change, with parents and athletes expressing emotional reactions to losing the facility they’ve long relied on. Growing Opposition: An online petition to stop the project has already gathered more than 3,400 signatures from community members who want to keep the rink open.



A longtime Alpharetta ice skating rink is set to undergo a major transformation, and not everyone is happy about it.

What we know:

The owner of The Cooler has confirmed that the facility will be converted into a pickleball venue. The new space will house the Atlanta National Pickleball Club and include additional services such as a health club and training center.

For 27 years, The Cooler has been home to the Atlanta Fire Hockey Club and a hub for skaters in the community.

What they're saying:

"We will continue to own the facility and operate several different programs," said owner John Bardis.

The other side:

However, the decision to repurpose the rink has drawn strong reactions from families who frequent the facility.

"My son has been crying, I’m crying … this place means a lot to us. We spend a lot of time here," said Shelby Peek, a parent.

Ice skater Darryl Glenn echoed the sentiment, saying, "It means a lot, and it just speaks volumes. This rink has been everything for my skating career."

What you can do:

An online petition opposing the project has already gained more than 3,400 signatures.