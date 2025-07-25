Man abandons 2 juveniles after high-speed chase, Lavonia police say

article

The Brief Caleb Key, who fled a high-speed chase on July 24 and left two juveniles in his SUV, was arrested early July 25 after a prowler call at a Lavonia Quality Inn. Officer Merck apprehended Key in a wooded area near LongHorn Steakhouse after a foot chase, using a Taser when he refused to comply. Key faces multiple charges, including felony fleeing, two counts of cruelty to children, obstruction of law enforcement, and loitering and prowling, and is being held at the Franklin County Jail.



A Lavonia man who fled from police during a high-speed chase Wednesday, leaving two juveniles unattended in his vehicle, is now in custody after officers arrested him early Friday morning.

What we know:

The incident began around 3:04 p.m. July 24 when Lavonia Police Department officers attempted to stop an SUV for a taillight violation on Georgia Highway 17 near Exit 173. The driver, later identified as Caleb Key, refused to stop and led officers on a pursuit that reached speeds of over 90 mph. During the chase, Key was seen tossing a plastic bag out of the vehicle. He eventually exited at Exit 177 into Hart County, pulled off on Providence Church Road, and fled on foot, abandoning two juveniles inside the SUV. The children were unharmed.

A search involving LPD, the Hart County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit, and Georgia State Patrol was launched, but Key evaded capture. Authorities issued multiple warrants for his arrest, including felony fleeing, attempting to elude, and two counts of cruelty to children.

Arrest After Prowler Call

Key’s run from the law ended at approximately 1:58 a.m. July 25 when officers responded to a report of loitering and prowling at the Quality Inn on Ross Place/Jones Street (Georgia Highway 17). Witnesses reported a man looking into windows. Officer Merck arrived on scene and spotted a man matching Key’s description. When confronted, Key fled into the woods near LongHorn Steakhouse, prompting a foot chase.

Officer Merck, described by the department as "better than any K9," located Key hiding in a wooded area. After Key ignored repeated commands to surrender, Merck deployed his Taser, bringing the suspect into custody without injury.

Caleb Key arrested. Photo courtesy of Lavonia Police Department

Facing Multiple Charges

What's next:

Key was booked into the Franklin County Jail, where he is awaiting a bond hearing. His charges include:

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude

Speeding

Tail Light Violation

Two counts of Cruelty to Children – 2nd Degree

Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officer

Loitering and Prowling

What we don't know:

Police did not reveal the ages of the juveniles or say where they are now.

What they're saying:

Lavonia Police thanked the Hart County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol for assisting in the search and arrest. Anyone with additional information on Key’s activities prior to his arrest is asked to contact the Lavonia Police Department at 706-356-4848.