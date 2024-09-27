Expand / Collapse search
PHOTOS: Hurricane Helene arrives in Georgia bringing rain, high wind

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  September 27, 2024 4:53am EDT
Severe Weather
FOX 5 Atlanta
Image 1 of 31

 

ATLANTA - Hurricane Helene brought several inches of rain to the metro Atlanta area in Georgia, which resulted in flash flooding in multiple areas.

Additionally, high winds knocked down multiple trees throughout the area. 

Although the rain will probably mostly go away by late morning, it will take a bit longer.