USPS temporarily suspends services at several Georgia locations
All postal retail and delivery operations for dozens of USPS facilities across Georgia have been temporarily suspended until further notice due to Hurricane Helene's impact.
The following facilities are currently out of service:
- Adel Po: 1009 S Hutchinson Avenue; Adel
- Alapaha Po: 22261 Main Street; Alapaha
- Alma Po: 523 W 12th Street; Alma
- Argyle Po: 6427 Main Street; Argyle
- Baldwin: 1090 Willingham Avenue; Baldwin
- Barney Po: 13841 GA Highway 122; Barney
- Blackshear Po: 327 Main Street; Blackshear
- Blackshear: 3297 U.S. Highway 84, Blackshear
- Bristol Po: 1983 GA Highway 121; Bristol
- Carnesville: 9581 Lavonia Road; Carnesville
- Cecil Po: 51 Main Street; Cecil
- Danielsville: 44 General Daniel Avenue S; Danielsville
- Douglas Po: 600 Madison Avenue S; Douglas
- Fargo Po: 700 US Highway 441; Fargo
- Hahira Po: 112 N Church Street; Hahira
- Hoboken Po: 4850 Main Street E; Hoboken
- Hortense: 4779 GA-32; Hortense
- Kingsland: 310 S Grove Boulevard; Kingsland
- Lakemont: 17 Lakemont Industrial Drive; Lakemont
- Martin: 3819 Historic Highway 17; Martin
- Mershon Po: 2547 GA Highway 32; Mershon
- Moultrie Po: 215 N Main Street; Moultrie
- Nahunta Po: 10119 Main Street N; Nahunta
- Nashville Po: 301 S Bartow Street; Nashville
- Norman Park Po: 113 E Broad Street; Norman Park
- Odum Po: 219 S Church; Odum
- Offerman Po: 7203 US-84; Offerman
- Patterson Po: 6469 US-84; Patterson
- Pavo: 2028 Harris Street; Pavo
- Poulan Po: 120 Broad Street SW; Poulan
- Quitman Po: 410 E Screven Street; Quitman
- Ray City Po: 8122 Main Street; Ray City
- Screven Po: 117 W Jl Tyre Street; Screven
- Tallulah Falls: 235 Main Street; Tallulah Falls
- Tunerville: 1083 Thacker Road; Tunerville
- Valdosta Po: 3698 Inner Perimeter Road; Valdosta
- Waresboro Po: 4308 Albany Avenue; Waresboro
- Washington: 215 E Court Street; Washington
- Waycross Po: 601 Tebeau Street - Floor 1; Waycross
- Waynesville Po: 25380 US-82; Waynesville
- Welsey Chapel: 2724 Wesley Chapel Road; Welsey Chapel
- West Green Po: 9978 US-221; West Green
All other USPS locations that have not been named should run as normal.