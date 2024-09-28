USPS temporarily suspends services at several Georgia locations

All postal retail and delivery operations for dozens of USPS facilities across Georgia have been temporarily suspended until further notice due to Hurricane Helene's impact.

The following facilities are currently out of service:

Adel Po: 1009 S Hutchinson Avenue; Adel

Alapaha Po: 22261 Main Street; Alapaha

Alma Po: 523 W 12th Street; Alma

Argyle Po: 6427 Main Street; Argyle

Baldwin: 1090 Willingham Avenue; Baldwin

Barney Po: 13841 GA Highway 122; Barney

Blackshear Po: 327 Main Street; Blackshear

Blackshear: 3297 U.S. Highway 84, Blackshear

Bristol Po: 1983 GA Highway 121; Bristol

Carnesville: 9581 Lavonia Road; Carnesville

Cecil Po: 51 Main Street; Cecil

Danielsville: 44 General Daniel Avenue S; Danielsville

Douglas Po: 600 Madison Avenue S; Douglas

Fargo Po: 700 US Highway 441; Fargo

Hahira Po: 112 N Church Street; Hahira

Hoboken Po: 4850 Main Street E; Hoboken

Hortense: 4779 GA-32; Hortense

Kingsland: 310 S Grove Boulevard; Kingsland

Lakemont: 17 Lakemont Industrial Drive; Lakemont

Martin: 3819 Historic Highway 17; Martin

Mershon Po: 2547 GA Highway 32; Mershon

Moultrie Po: 215 N Main Street; Moultrie

Nahunta Po: 10119 Main Street N; Nahunta

Nashville Po: 301 S Bartow Street; Nashville

Norman Park Po: 113 E Broad Street; Norman Park

Odum Po: 219 S Church; Odum

Offerman Po: 7203 US-84; Offerman

Patterson Po: 6469 US-84; Patterson

Pavo: 2028 Harris Street; Pavo

Poulan Po: 120 Broad Street SW; Poulan

Quitman Po: 410 E Screven Street; Quitman

Ray City Po: 8122 Main Street; Ray City

Screven Po: 117 W Jl Tyre Street; Screven

Tallulah Falls: 235 Main Street; Tallulah Falls

Tunerville: 1083 Thacker Road; Tunerville

Valdosta Po: 3698 Inner Perimeter Road; Valdosta

Waresboro Po: 4308 Albany Avenue; Waresboro

Washington: 215 E Court Street; Washington

Waycross Po: 601 Tebeau Street - Floor 1; Waycross

Waynesville Po: 25380 US-82; Waynesville

Welsey Chapel: 2724 Wesley Chapel Road; Welsey Chapel

West Green Po: 9978 US-221; West Green

All other USPS locations that have not been named should run as normal.