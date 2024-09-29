Expand / Collapse search
Breaking News

Trump to visit Valdosta, learn about Hurricane Helene storm damage

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  September 29, 2024 4:54pm EDT
Severe Weather
FOX 5 Atlanta

Valdosta hit hard by Helene

Historic buildings were left damages, trees downed, and power lines disconnected as Hurricane Helene tore through Lowdnes County in southern Georgia early Friday morning. The latest on the cleanup.

VALDOSTA, Ga. - Former President Donald Trump is set to visit a part of Georgia especially impacted by Hurricane Helene on Monday.

The Republican candidate for president will be briefed on storm damage in Valdosta before weighing in on the distribution of relief supplies and delivering remarks at around 2 p.m.

The event will be held at the Chez What Furniture Store located at 204 S Ashley Street.

An aerial picture taken on September 28, 2024, shows storm damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene in Valdosta, Georgia. At least 44 people died across five US states battered by powerful storm Helene, authorities said on September 27, after torr

Expand

HURRICANE HELENE DAMAGE STORIES: