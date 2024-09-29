Trump to visit Valdosta, learn about Hurricane Helene storm damage

Former President Donald Trump is set to visit a part of Georgia especially impacted by Hurricane Helene on Monday.

The Republican candidate for president will be briefed on storm damage in Valdosta before weighing in on the distribution of relief supplies and delivering remarks at around 2 p.m.

The event will be held at the Chez What Furniture Store located at 204 S Ashley Street.

An aerial picture taken on September 28, 2024, shows storm damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene in Valdosta, Georgia. At least 44 people died across five US states battered by powerful storm Helene, authorities said on September 27, after torr Expand

HURRICANE HELENE DAMAGE STORIES: