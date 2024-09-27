Multiple buildings in downtown Valdosta destroyed by Hurricane Helene

Several buildings in downtown Valdosta, some over a century old, were no match for the powerful winds of Hurricane Helene, which reached speeds of more than 100 mph in the area. As the storm passed, the clean-up effort began.

One of the hardest-hit structures was a building that had stood in downtown Valdosta for 130 years, housing Shea’s Antique Marketplace, a business with 50 vendors. The building's owner, who had been renovating the property for the last four years, was devastated by the damage caused by the hurricane.

"The roof was torn off, and part of the building collapsed," the owner said, explaining the extent of the destruction. "Seeing the building, with all its history, crumble in an instant is heartbreaking."

The storm destroyed at least three brick buildings in downtown Valdosta. Steven Paul, who rode out the storm near Shea’s Antique Marketplace, described the experience as terrifying.

"First, I heard something that sounded like a bomb went off. That’s when I knew this was serious," Paul said. "The damage from this storm is worse than what we saw with Hurricane Idalia last year. That storm didn’t do any damage, but this one has been devastating."

With 99% of Lowndes County without power, crews have been working throughout the day to restore electricity to the area. The marketplace owner is now assessing the damage and considering the possibility of rebuilding.

Early Friday morning, FOX 5 Atlanta spoke to another man who was awake when the hurricane roared into town. He told FOX 5 Atlanta that it was unlike anything he had heard before.

Gov. Brian Kemp announced during a press conference late Friday morning that more than 100 buildings had been destroyed in Valdosta.