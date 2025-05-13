DeKalb County police searching for 2 missing girls

article

DeKalb County police are asking the public for help finding two girls missing since Monday.

Officials say 12-year-old Hailey and 13-year-old Taylor were last seen together around 11 p.m. on the 1000 block of North Hairston Road.

What we know:

Hailey is described as being 5-feet-2-inches tall with a weight of 130 pounds.

She was last known to be wearing a black tank top and pink Hello Kitty pants.

Taylor is 5-feet-2-inches tall with a weight of 152 pounds.

She was wearing a black shirt and black tights.

What you can do:

If you see either girl, call the DeKalb County Police Department at (770) 724-7710.