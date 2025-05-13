DeKalb County police searching for 2 missing girls
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are asking the public for help finding two girls missing since Monday.
Officials say 12-year-old Hailey and 13-year-old Taylor were last seen together around 11 p.m. on the 1000 block of North Hairston Road.
What we know:
Hailey is described as being 5-feet-2-inches tall with a weight of 130 pounds.
She was last known to be wearing a black tank top and pink Hello Kitty pants.
Taylor is 5-feet-2-inches tall with a weight of 152 pounds.
She was wearing a black shirt and black tights.
What you can do:
If you see either girl, call the DeKalb County Police Department at (770) 724-7710.
The Source: Information for this story was taken from a post on X by the DeKalb County Police Department.