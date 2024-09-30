Metro Atlanta aid groups unite to help Georgians hit hard by Helene

In brief: Metro Atlanta aid groups are collaborating to collect donations for those affected by Hurricane Helene in cities like Augusta and Valdosta. Caring for Others, an Atlanta-based nonprofit, is gathering essential items such as food, clothing, and other basic necessities at its warehouse. Significant damage from Hurricane Helene includes downed power lines, fallen trees, and destroyed homes, leaving many without power, water, or food. Urgently needed donations include tarps, generators, bottled water, first-aid kits, cleaning supplies, and non-perishable foods. Donation delivery is scheduled for Thursday, with collection continuing through Wednesday, and Caring for Others is requesting new, unused items from the public.



Cities like Augusta and Valdosta are trying to recover after Hurricane Helene hammered southern Georgia. Aid groups here in metro Atlanta are pulling together donations to help people hit the hardest.

Atlanta nonprofit caring for others is collecting items at its warehouse southeast Atlanta. The group that provides food, clothing and basic necessities for people in need here and around the world says hurricane victims desperately need your help.

"They have to start all over from scratch," said Eslene Richmond-Shockley, founder, president, and CEO of Caring for Others. "One disaster destroys everything."

Hurricane Helene barreled through southern Georgia, laying waste to cities like Valdosta and Augusta. "Every time there’s a hurricane, it brings poverty, it brings more trouble in communities," Richmond-Shockley said.

Powerful wind and unrelenting rain tore down power lines, toppled trees and destroyed homes. "Most of their foods are spoiled, cannot take a bath, cannot take a shower," Richmond-Shockley said. Many people are left with nothing. "So many people are without power, so many people are without water. Most of their foods are spoiled, cannot take a bath, cannot take a shower."

Right now, caring for others is collecting donations for items like tarps, generators, bottled water, first-aid kits, pretty much anything people need to get back on their feet. "Water, there is need for tarps, there is need for shovels, there is need for cleaning supplies. There is need for dry food, there is need for canned goods," Richmond-Shockley said.

They’ll load up their truck and deliver those supplies to cities hit the hardest. "We’re going to take them to Valdosta, we’re going to take some to Augusta and there are other counties that are in need. We are asking that people give of their best to those who have lost just about all they had," Richmond-Shockley said.

Caring for Others will deliver those donations on Thursday. You can donate any time through Wednesday from 7 a.m. through 3 p.m. They’re asking for new, unused items. Go to caring4others.org if you want to donate or volunteer.