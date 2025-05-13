Suspect identified in murder of woman at Gwinnett County home

article

Investigators have identified a suspect who they say has been on the run for over a week since the murder of a woman in a Gwinnett County home.

Authorities are hoping someone will help them find 39-year-old Frederick Taylor.

The backstory:

The Gwinnett County Police Department says they've been searching for the man they now know as Taylor since April 30.

Early that morning, officers were called to a home on Hillsborough Drive in the southern part of the county after a child called 911.

The child told the 911 responder that there was an argument happening between a man and a woman at the home. When officers got to the area, they found the body of 35-year-old Tiffany Trim of Snellville.

Officials say two children were inside the home when Trim was killed. At the time, detectives didn't think either child is related to Trim or Taylor.

What we don't know:

The relationship between Trim and Taylor remains unclear, but police have confirmed that they knew each other.

The cause of Trim's death has not been released.

What we know:

On Tuesday, authorities say they identified the suspect in the case as Taylor, who is a resident of Lawrenceville.

Taylor now has warrants out for his arrest on charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. His whereabouts are unknown.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Gwinnett County Police Department at (770) 513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.