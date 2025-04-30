Man on the run after woman's body found in Gwinnett County home, police say

The Brief A woman is dead and a male suspect is on the run after police say an argument turned deadly at a Gwinnett County home. Police say the woman's body was found in the home on Hillsborough Drive after they received a 911 call from a juvenile about an argument. The relationship between the victim and her suspected killer is not known at this time.



Gwinnett County police are searching for a suspect after they discovered a woman's body in a home while responding to a domestic dispute.

Officials say the horrible situation happened inside a home on Hillsborough Drive in the southern part of the county around midnight.

What we know:

Authorities tell FOX 5 that their investigation began when they received a 911 call from a child about an argument taking place in the home.

When officers arrived, they found the victim dead and were told that the man had just left the scene on foot.

Officers, K9s, and aviation units have been working in the area to search for the suspect, but he is not in custody at this time.

The scene on Hillsborough Drive. IFOX 5)

Officials say two children were inside the home when the woman was killed. Detectives don't think either child is related to the suspect or victim.

"They were in different rooms when the officers arrived," Gwinnett County Police Cpt. Ryan Winderweedle said.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released the identity of the man or woman at this time. The relationship between the two remains unclear, but police have confirmed that they knew each other.

Officials have said they do not think the woman lived in the house where she was killed.

"We're not sure the manner of death yet. The medical examiner is on their way," Winderweedle said.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Gwinnett County Police Department at (770) 513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.