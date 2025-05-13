Man charged with attempted kidnapping of girl at Cobb County school bus stop
AUSTELL, Ga. - Cobb County police have arrested a man accused of trying to kidnap a young girl while she was waiting at her school bus stop.
Police say they started their investigation on May 5 after the 12-year-old victim told a school counselor what happened.
What we know:
Authorities tell FOX 5 that the kidnapping attempt happened on Riverside Parkway in Austell.
The girl was able to give a detailed description of the suspect and his vehicle, which police say helped quickly find the driver and initiate a traffic stop.
Officers took the driver, identified as 39-year-old Mableton resident Seron D. Kennedy, in for questioning. He has since been arrested and charged with attempted kidnapping.
What we don't know:
Investigators have not shared details about the alleged kidnapping attempt at this time.
What you can do:
If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Cobb County Police Department's Crimes Against Children Unit at (770) 801-3470.
The Source: Information for this story was taken from a release by the Cobb County Police Department.