Death toll rises to 25 in Georgia, State delegation asks Biden to approve disaster declaration

Gov. Brian Kemp is closely monitoring the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, which tore through parts of Georgia on Friday, leaving widespread damage and power outages in its wake. The powerful storm, which knocked down trees and power lines, has left thousands of residents without electricity, particularly in Augusta and other parts of the state.

Fox 5's Tyler Fingers reports from Augusta, where crews are actively working to remove debris and restore power. Among the damage is a large billboard that was toppled by the storm’s winds. Fortunately, it narrowly missed two nearby buildings. Stoplights at a major intersection were also downed, and the area remains without power as crews work tirelessly to clear fallen trees and repair downed lines.

More than 72 hours after the storm passed, thousands of people remain in the dark. However, Gov. Kemp, who is touring the area, provided an update earlier today, saying Georgia Power has deployed 15,000 crew members to restore electricity. The governor stressed the state's collaboration with federal and local partners in the relief efforts.

The human toll of Hurricane Helene is devastating, with 25 confirmed fatalities across the state. Among the victims were a 27-year-old mother and her 1-month-old twins in McDuffie County.

Kemp compared the damage to that of a 250-mile-wide tornado, noting the unprecedented nature of a Category 2 hurricane making landfall so far inland in Georgia. Despite the magnitude of the destruction, the governor vowed to continue recovery efforts until all communities are back on their feet.

At the storm’s peak, 1.3 million people were without power across Georgia, with more than 500,000 customers now restored. Recovery will be a long process, especially in hard-hit areas like Augusta and eastern Georgia. Residents are continuing to experience challenges, such as long lines at gas stations as power restoration efforts progress.

Georgia delegation, Kemp ask Biden for disaster declaration

Kemp and the entire Georgia Congressional delegation have asked President Joe Biden to approve a request for an expedited major disaster declaration for counties impacted by Helene.

The letter to Biden was signed by Congresswoman Lucy McBath (GA-07), Sen. Jon Ossoff, Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock, Congressman Earl L. "Buddy" Carter (GA-01), Congressman Sanford D. Bishop, Jr. (GA-02), Congressman Drew Ferguson (GA-03), Congressman Hank Johnson (GA-04), Congresswoman Nikema Williams (GA-05), Congressman Rich McCormick (GA-06), Congressman Austin Scott (GA-08), Congressman Andrew Clyde (GA-09), Congressman Mike Collins (GA-10), Congressman Barry Loudermilk (GA-11), Congressman Rick Allen (GA-12), Congressman David Scott (GA-13), and Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA-14).

"We write to convey full support for Governor Brian Kemp’s request for an expedited major disaster declaration for the counties in the State of Georgia significantly impacted by Hurricane Helene," the Georgia officials wrote in their letter. "We encourage your team to promptly consider Governor Kemp’s request for a major disaster declaration, and we stand ready to work with you and your Administration to support these critical recover efforts in Georgia."

If approved, officials say key federal disaster funding would be unlocked for dozens of Georgia counties.

Biden said on Monday that the federal government would be with survivors and others in the nation’s southeast affected by Helene "as long as it takes." He expects to ask Congress for additional money for disaster assistance.

The president has already approved a disaster declaration for Florida and South Carolina.