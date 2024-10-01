VP Kamala Harris visiting Georgia to assess hurricane damage

article

Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Georgia on Oct. 2 to assess the aftermath of Hurricane Helene and receive a briefing on the state's recovery efforts.

Harris will provide updates on federal actions taken to support emergency response and recovery across Georgia and other southeastern states impacted by the storm.

At this time, it is not known where or exactly when she will visit.

On Monday, Harris visited FEMA headquarters, where she received an update on the ongoing effects of the hurricane and expressed gratitude to federal workers and first responders. She emphasized the Biden-Harris administration’s commitment to supporting recovery efforts, stating, "We will continue to do everything we can to help you recover and to help you rebuild – no matter how long it takes."

In recent days, Harris has also spoken with several regional leaders, including Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson, and others, to discuss the ongoing response and recovery efforts. She reached out to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Tampa Mayor Jane Castor to extend federal support as the region works to rebuild from the hurricane's impacts.

Former President Donald Trump visited Georgia on Monday, stopping in Valdosta.