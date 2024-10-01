Atlanta area pilots staging supply runs to North Carolina in wake of Helene | How you can help

In brief: Metro Atlanta pilots airlift emergency supplies to Hurricane Helene victims in North Carolina. Falcon RV Squadron, including veteran pilots, coordinate with Cajun Navy for supply distribution. Essential donations needed: child care items, ready-to-eat food, and hygiene products; avoid bottled water and hazardous materials. Vintage WWII aircraft repurposed for relief flights by local pilots. Community support grows; donations and volunteers welcomed at Atlanta Regional Airport.



Pilots from the metro Atlanta area are conducting an airlift of emergency relief supplies to communities in North Carolina affected by the devastation of Hurricane Helene.

Donations are flowing into the Atlanta Regional Airport in Peachtree City, where they are being loaded onto small aircraft owned by local pilots. The planes are bound for Asheville and Hickory, North Carolina, areas hard hit by the storm.

"You love to go flying. You have the resources to go do it. Helping people out is just an easy way to try to give back to the community that you are a part of," said Ryan Thomas, a local pilot participating in the effort.

One of the volunteers, John Hess from Fayetteville, flew with his son in a vintage aircraft to assist in the relief mission. "We’re flying a 1941 Beech AT-11, a bombardier trainer during World War II. Now, we’re hoping to help out and relocate some supplies up to Asheville for the needy victims up there," Hess explained.

The airlift is being coordinated by the Falcon RV Squadron, based in Peachtree City. Many of the pilots involved are current or retired airline and military personnel. The operation is being conducted in conjunction with the Cajun Navy, a well-known volunteer disaster relief organization from Louisiana.

"They are then distributing, I am told, the supplies to whatever agencies can get them to the people. So, they’ve got helicopters, boats, 4-wheelers, I understand, up there," said John Poulter of the Falcon RV Squadron.

Word of the relief effort is spreading, with many families making it a learning experience for their children. Among the most requested items are supplies for children, including diapers, wipes, and ready-to-eat food.

Donations can be dropped off at the terminal at Atlanta Regional Airport, also known as Falcon Field. Volunteers are also needed to assist on the ground.

Needed Donations:

Ready-to-eat food

Feminine products

Disposable diapers and wipes

Pet food

Toilet paper and paper towels

Items Not to Donate: